Redington Stock Skyrockets After Q1 Net Profit Surges 77%, Gains 18% In Trade

Shares of Redington surged as much as 17.7% after the opening bell on Thursday, July 30 after the company's June quarter net profit surged 77%. The IT services firm announced first quarter results for fiscal 2027 on Wednesday, July 29, reporting 76.7% growth in net profit at Rs 486 crore against Rs 275 core in the same quarter previous year.

Revenue rose 34.6% to Rs 34,922 crore for the quarter ended on June 30 against Rs 25,952 crore in the corresponding period last year. In terms of operations, EBITDA jumped 76.6% in the quarter under review to Rs 707 crore from Rs 400 crore. EBITDA Margin expanded by 2% from 1.5% year-on-year.

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