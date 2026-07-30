Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Redington Stock Skyrockets After Q1 Net Profit Surges 77%, Gains 18% In Trade

Shares of Redington surged as much as 17.7% after the opening bell on Thursday, July 30 after the company's June quarter net profit surged 77%.

Read Time: 1 min
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Redington Stock Skyrockets After Q1 Net Profit Surges 77%, Gains 18% In Trade
Image: AI generated

Shares of Redington surged as much as 17.7% after the opening bell on Thursday, July 30 after the company's June quarter net profit surged 77%. The IT services firm announced first quarter results for fiscal 2027 on Wednesday, July 29, reporting 76.7% growth in net profit at Rs 486 crore against Rs 275 core in the same quarter previous year.

Revenue rose 34.6% to Rs 34,922 crore for the quarter ended on June 30 against Rs 25,952 crore in the corresponding period last year. In terms of operations, EBITDA jumped 76.6% in the quarter under review to Rs 707 crore from Rs 400 crore. EBITDA Margin expanded by 2% from 1.5% year-on-year.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Ajinkya Rahane Announces Retirement From International Cricket And All Formats: 'Cap 278 Signing Off'

Ajinkya Rahane Announces Retirement From International Cricket And All Formats: 'Cap 278 Signing Off'

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com