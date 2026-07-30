Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 7: Vijay's Film Sees Midweek Decline, Mints This Amount

Jana Nayagan continued its weekday run with another decline at the box office on Wednesday, although the Vijay-starrer maintained a strong overall performance.

Day 7 Box Office Report

On its first Wednesday (Day 7), Jana Nayagan collected Rs 6.10 crore net in India, registering a 23.8% drop from Tuesday's Rs 8 crore. With this, the film's India net collection has reached Rs 149.50 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 174.63 crore.

Overseas, the film earned Rs 2.50 crore on Day 7, taking its international total to Rs 81 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now climbed to Rs 255.63 crore.

Language-Wise Performance

Jana Nayagan was screened across 10,359 shows nationwide on Day 7.

The Tamil version remained the film's biggest contributor, collecting Rs 4.60 crore from 4,845 shows with an overall occupancy of 22%. Occupancy gradually improved during the day, rising from 16.62% in the morning to 24.38% in the evening before closing at 22.77% during the night shows.

The Hindi version earned Rs 1 crore from 4,406 shows, recording 9% overall occupancy. It registered 7.58% occupancy in the morning, which improved to 8.75% in the afternoon, 10.75% in the evening and 12.67% during the night shows.

The Telugu version added Rs 0.50 crore from 1,108 shows with an overall occupancy of 15%. It recorded 12.90% occupancy in the morning, 14.60% in the afternoon, 13.20% in the evening and 13.30% during the night shows.

ALSO READ: 'Ramayana' Trailer: Yash Stuns As Ravana, Ranbir Kapoor Shines As Lord Rama

Box Office Journey So Far

The film opened with Rs 42.70 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 21.15 crore on Friday. Collections rebounded over the weekend with Rs 28.90 crore on Saturday and Rs 32 crore on Sunday before dropping to Rs 10.65 crore on Monday, Rs 8 crore on Tuesday and Rs 6.10 crore on Wednesday.

About the Film

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan stars Vijay, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Reba Monica John in key roles.

ALSO READ: From 'Dunesday' To Fauzi, King: Check Seven Big Releases Battling For Screens This December

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.