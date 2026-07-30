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Vedanta Oil And Gas Shares Fall 4% Despite Q1 Profit Swing

Revenue from operations rose over 8.5% to Rs 2,507 crore from Rs 2,311 crore in the year-ago period. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation surged 61.2% to Rs 814 crore from Rs 505 crore.

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Vedanta Oil And Gas Shares Fall 4% Despite Q1 Profit Swing

Vedanta Oil and Gas Ltd.'s shares fell on Thursday despite the company becoming profitable in the first quarter of financial year 2027, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. The company, which was earlier part of the larger Vedanta Ltd. umbrella, posted a net profit of Rs 945 crore in the June quarter, as against a loss of Rs 103 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

Shares of Vedanta Oil and Gas fell by as much as 4.25%.

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Revenue from operations rose over 8.5% to Rs 2,507 crore from Rs 2,311 crore in the year-ago period. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation surged 61.2% to Rs 814 crore from Rs 505 crore. 

Ebitda margin expanded sharply by 1,060 basis points to 32.5% from 21.9%. Notably, Q1 included a one-time loss of Rs 441 crore. 

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