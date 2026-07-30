Will ITR Filing Deadline Get Extended? Income Tax Department Draws Cricket 'Hit Wicket' Analogy

As the ITR filing deadline draws closer, the Income Tax Department has turned to cricket to urge taxpayers not to delay, warning against a "hit wicket" moment while speculation over a possible extension persists.

In a post on X, the department's official handle, Income Tax India, said, "Missing the ITR deadline is like getting Hit Wicket - completely avoidable. Avoid late fees and interest, turn your ITR filing into a Free Hit by filing early."

The post urged taxpayers to "reconcile & file your ITR 1 & 2 for AY 2026-27 before 31st July 2026," accompanied by a video graphic. It tagged Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's office, the Prime Minister's Office, the finance ministry and the Press Information Bureau.

The cricketing metaphor is the latest in a series of reminders the department has issued through the week as the 31 July deadline for ITR-1 and ITR-2 filers approaches, with earlier posts warning against a "last-minute rush."

Taxpayers who miss the deadline face a late fee of up to Rs 5,000 under Section 234F of the Income Tax Act, in addition to interest on any outstanding tax liability.

Speculation over a possible extension has persisted through the week, though tax officials have so far given no indication of one.

ALSO READ: ITR Filing 2026: Will The July 31 Deadline Be Extended? Here's What History Suggests

This is in contrast to the previous assessment year, when the Central Board of Direct Taxes pushed the deadline from 31 July to 15 September 2025, citing revised ITR forms and delays in TDS credit reflection, and later extended it by a further day after taxpayers reported technical glitches on the e-filing portal.

Officials have pointed to a smoother filing season this year, with fewer reported disruptions, as a reason an extension may not be necessary.

Non-audit filers using ITR-3 or ITR-4 have already been granted a later deadline of 31 August 2026 under changes introduced through the Finance Act, 2026.

ALSO READ: ITR Filing: Your Last-Minute Guide To File Returns Without Errors And Avoid Tax Notices

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