Gillette India Q1 Results: Profit Rises 10%; Sales Growth Offsets Margin Pressure

Gillette India Ltd. reported a steady set of Q1 earnings, with double-digit revenue growth helping drive higher profit even as operating margins edged lower amid increased spending, as per an exchange filing on Thursday.

The Procter & Gamble-owned grooming products maker posted a 9.5% year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 160 crore, while revenue from operations increased 10.8% to Rs 783 crore during the quarter ended June 30.

EBITDA rose 8.4% to Rs 228 crore, although the EBITDA margin narrowed to 29.1% from 29.7% a year earlier. The company's June-quarter financial results were approved by its board on July 30.

Gillette India Q1 Results - YoY

Net profit up 9.5% at Rs 160 crore vs Rs 146 crore YoY

Revenue up 10.8% at Rs 783 crore vs Rs 707 crore YoY

EBITDA up 8.4% at Rs 228 crore vs Rs 210 crore YoY

EBITDA margin at 29.1% vs 29.7% YoY

Segment-wise, the grooming business, Gillette India's largest division, generated revenue of Rs 628.7 crore, up from Rs 576.9 crore a year ago, while the oral care business reported revenue of Rs 154.4 crore, compared with Rs 129.8 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

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