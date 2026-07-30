'Treated Me Like Your Own': Rahane Thanks Fans, Gets Emotional As He Retires From International Cricket

Senior India batter Ajinkya Rahane announced his retirement from international cricket on Thursday, bringing the curtain down on a 15-year career spanning 85 Tests, 90 ODIs and 20 T20Is.

The 38-year-old shared the news through an emotional video message on Instagram, captioned "Cap 278 signing off. Thank you for all the love and support over the years. Forever grateful."

Rahane, who made his Test debut in 2013 and last played for India in the 2023 away series against the West Indies, is best remembered for leading an injury-depleted Indian side to a famous Border-Gavaskar Trophy series win in Australia in 2020-21.

He also featured in 212 IPL matches across six franchises, winning his maiden title with Chennai Super Kings in 2023, and has remained active on the domestic circuit, having led Mumbai until the 2024-25 season.

Explaining his decision, Rahane said, "The reality of life is that everything has a beginning and everything has an end. When that time comes, you simply have to respect it and move forward."

Drawing on his own approach at the crease, he added, "I've always relied on timing in my batting and I've always understood its importance. Today, I feel the timing is right for me to move on and announce my retirement from international cricket and all formats."

Looking back at his journey from a young boy "travelling from Dombivli... just to practice," Rahane said the dream had always been to "wear the India cap," adding that he lived by one rule: to always put "my country and my team ahead of myself." He said he had played the game "with complete honesty," believing that right intent is always rewarded.

ALSO READ: Ajinkya Rahane Announces Retirement From International Cricket And All Formats: 'Cap 278 Signing Off'

Reflecting on Indian cricket's growth over "the last 20 years," Rahane said his playing career may be ending but his "journey with the game doesn't," and that he looked forward to mentoring the next generation. He thanked the BCCI, the Mumbai Cricket Association, his teammates, coaches and IPL franchises, along with his wife Radhika and family.

In a poignant closing message to fans, Rahane said, "Ajinkya means unbeatable. But cricket has shown me defeat many times... My team has lost matches, I have made mistakes. But there is one place where I was never defeated, and that was in your hearts."

He signed off with a message in Marathi, "Tumhi mala kadhihi parka manla nahi" (You never treated me as an outsider), before concluding, "Cap number 278, signing off."

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