Liverpool vs Wrexham Live Streaming: Where To Watch Pre-Season Friendly In India, Predicted XIs And Match Details

Liverpool continue their pre-season tour of the United States with a meeting against Championship side Wrexham at Yankee Stadium in New York on Wednesday. The Reds opened life under new head coach Andoni Iraola with an entertaining 4-2 victory over Sunderland and will now look to build further momentum ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

The fixture offers another opportunity for Iraola to fine-tune his side after taking over following Arne Slot's departure at the end of May. The former Bournemouth manager has been tasked with restoring Liverpool to the Premier League's top four after a disappointing fifth-place finish last season. His high-intensity pressing philosophy was evident in the win over Sunderland, where Kieran Morrison, Dominik Szoboszlai, Federico Chiesa and Lewis Koumas found the net.

Liverpool have also refreshed their squad during the summer. Defender Jeremy Jacquet, forward Victor Munoz and youngster Ifeanyi Ndukwe have all arrived, while the club continue to pursue further reinforcements. Meanwhile, Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson and Ibrahima Konate have departed, marking the beginning of a new era at Anfield.

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Wrexham, managed by Phil Parkinson, continue their remarkable rise after narrowly missing out on the Championship play-offs with a seventh-place finish last season. The Welsh club are yet to complete a major senior signing this summer, although they are reportedly closing in on a £5 million move for Crystal Palace defender Danny Imray. Wrexham head into the contest in impressive pre-season form, having already beaten Premier League sides Manchester United (1-0) and Leeds United (3-2), and will now be aiming to claim a third top-flight scalp when they face Liverpool.

Liverpool vs Wrexham Match Details

Liverpool face Wrexham in a pre-season friendly at Yankee Stadium in New York City, USA, on Wednesday, July 39, 2026. The match is scheduled to kick off at 5:00 AM IST on July 30.

Liverpool vs Wrexham Predicted XIs

Liverpool are expected to continue rotating their squad, with Iraola blending experienced first-team players and academy prospects while carefully managing workloads. Summer arrivals could feature again, while Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz and Ryan Gravenberch are in line for their first pre-season appearances from the bench after returning from extended post-World Cup breaks.

Liverpool (4-2-3-1): Giorgi Mamardashvili; Calvin Ramsay, Ifeanyi Ndukwe, Mor Talla Ndiaye, Milos Kerkez; Trey Nyoni, Curtis Jones; Kieran Morrison, Dominik Szoboszlai, Rio Ngumoha; Lewis Koumas.

Wrexham are also expected to field a strong side packed with experienced Championship campaigners and several high-profile summer signings as Parkinson continues preparations for the new season.

Wrexham (3-4-1-2): Arthur Okonkwo; Zak Vyner, Dominic Hyam, Lewis Brunt; Anthony James, Lewis O'Brien, Matty James, George Thomason; Bailey Cadamarteri; Nathan Broadhead, Kieffer Moore.

Liverpool vs Wrexham Live Streaming: Where To Watch In India

The Liverpool vs Wrexham pre-season friendly will not be televised in India.

Fans can stream the match live on All Red Video (LFCTV GO), Liverpool's official subscription-based streaming platform. The service is available via the club's website and mobile app and requires a paid subscription to access the live broadcast.

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