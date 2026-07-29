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Oil Jumps 5%, Nears $89 As Trump Vows 'Hard Hit' On Iran To Avenge Jordan Strikes

Oil prices jumped sharply after US President Donald Trump warned striking Iran soon to retaliate against the latter's attack on American installations in Jordan.

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Oil Jumps 5%, Nears $89 As Trump Vows 'Hard Hit' On Iran To Avenge Jordan Strikes
File image of US President Donald Trump
(Photo: AP/PTI)
  • Brent crude futures rose 5.2% to $88.46 a barrel in early trade
  • Tensions in the Middle East raised fears of oil supply disruptions
  • Iran launched a ballistic attack on US military sites in Jordan
What does this mean for the stock market?

Brent crude futures surged 5.2% to $88.46 a barrel in early trade as escalating Middle East tensions heightened fears of supply disruptions. 

Oil prices started edging higher after Iran's ballistic attack on US military installations in Jordan earlier on Wednesday, and jumped sharply after US President Donald Trump warned of a "hard hit" on Iran in its retaliation.

Investor sentiment was further rattled after Tehran rejected an Omani proposal to restore shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, fuelling concerns over potential disruptions to global oil flows.

(This is a developing story)

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