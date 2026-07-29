Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 8: India's Schedule, Athletes, Fixtures, Timings, Where To Watch

India's campaign at the 2026 Commonwealth Games gathers further momentum on Day 8, with Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra finally making his first appearance in Glasgow during the men's javelin qualification. Thursday's schedule also features several medal opportunities in athletics and weightlifting, while India begin their track cycling campaign.

The evening session promises plenty of action as Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Samardeep Singh Gill chase medals in the men's shot put final, heavyweight lifters Martina Devi Maibam and Lovepreet Singh target podium finishes, and Parul Chaudhary competes in the women's 5000m final.

India At Commonwealth Games 2026: Players To Watch Today

Neeraj Chopra Tajinderpal Singh Toor Lovepreet Singh Martina Devi Maibam Parul Chaudhary Tejaswin Shankar

CWG 2026: Where To Watch Commonwealth Games 2026

The live telecast of Day 8 of the 2026 Commonwealth Games will be available on the Sony Sports Network. Fans in India can watch the live stream on the Sony LIV app and website. The Games will also be broadcast live on DD Sports via DD Free Dish.

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Commonwealth Games 2026 India Day 8 Full Schedule

Athletics Schedule

2:40 p.m. – Tejaswin Shankar begins his decathlon campaign with the men's 100m.

2:55 p.m. – Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh compete in the men's javelin throw qualification.

3:20 p.m. – Tejaswin Shankar competes in the decathlon long jump.

4:55 p.m. – Praveen Chithravel and Selva Prabhu compete in the men's triple jump qualification.

5:10 p.m. – Tejaswin Shankar competes in the decathlon shot put.

5:40 p.m. – Vishal TK competes in the men's 400m semifinal.

11:30 p.m. – Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Samardeep Singh Gill compete in the men's shot put final (medal event).

11:37 p.m. – Animesh Kujur competes in the men's 200m semifinal.

11:38 p.m. – Tejaswin Shankar returns for the decathlon high jump.

1:10 a.m. (July 31) – Seema Kaliramna and Nidhi Rani compete in the women's discus throw final (medal event).

1:30 a.m. (July 31) – Tejaswin Shankar competes in the decathlon 400m.

1:48 a.m. (July 31) – Parul Chaudhary competes in the women's 5000m final (medal event).

Weightlifting Schedule

6:30 p.m. – Martina Devi Maibam competes in the women's 86+kg final (medal event).

11:00 p.m. – Lovepreet Singh competes in the men's 110+kg final (medal event).

Track Cycling Schedule

3:26 p.m. – India compete in the men's 4000m team pursuit qualifying featuring Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam and David Beckham Elkatohchoongo.

9:58 p.m. – Men's 4000m team pursuit final (subject to qualification).

Lawn Bowls Schedule

7:30 p.m. – Dinesh Kumar and Navneet Singh face Botswana in the men's pairs sectional play.

8:55 p.m. – Nayanmoni Saikia takes on Emma Firyana Saroji (Malaysia) in the women's singles sectional play.

Commonwealth Games 2026 India Medal Events

India's biggest medal hopes on Thursday come in athletics and weightlifting. Fresh from qualifying comfortably, Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Samardeep Singh Gill will aim for the podium in the men's shot put final, while Martina Devi Maibam and Lovepreet Singh look to deliver in the heavyweight weightlifting categories.

The athletics programme also features medal opportunities for Seema Kaliramna and Nidhi Rani in the women's discus throw, while Parul Chaudhary will bid for a strong finish in the women's 5000m final.

Earlier in the day, all eyes will be on Neeraj Chopra, who begins his Commonwealth Games campaign in the men's javelin qualification. Although the medal event comes later in the competition, the Olympic champion will be looking to secure his place in the final with the minimum of fuss. India also launch their track cycling campaign, while Tejaswin Shankar starts his decathlon challenge after overcoming concerns over a knee issue.

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