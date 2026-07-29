IPL Crosses $20-Billion Valuation For First Time; Check Financial Ranking Of All 10 Franchises

The Indian Premier League has crossed the $20-billion valuation mark for the first time, underlining its rapid rise as one of the world's most valuable sporting properties.

The league's business enterprise value has increased 11% year-on-year to $20.6 billion, marking a second straight year of double-digit growth, according to the 2026 IPL Brand Valuation Study by global investment bank Houlihan Lokey.

The report also valued the IPL's standalone brand at $4.3 billion, a 10% increase from last year and more than $1.1 billion higher than its 2023 valuation. Houlihan Lokey noted that, on a per-match basis, only the NFL generates greater value globally.

The latest jump in valuation was fuelled by a combination of record-breaking franchise deals, expanding digital audiences and growing institutional investor interest. During 2026, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals changed ownership in transactions valued at $1.78 billion and $1.65 billion, respectively, setting new benchmarks for IPL franchise valuations.

Harsh Talikoti, sirector in Houlihan Lokey's Financial and Valuation Advisory business, said in the report that the league had evolved into a premium global sports investment. "Cricket's evolution into a globally owned, institutionally backed asset class has accelerated further in 2026, with the IPL continuing to redefine the global sports landscape."

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The report also highlighted a structural shift in fan consumption. According to JioStar data cited in the study, the 2026 IPL reached 1.06 billion screens, while connected TV viewership grew 26% year-on-year even as traditional linear television ratings declined. Total league revenues also crossed $1.8 billion.

Punjab Kings co-owner Ness Wadia said IPL franchises are increasingly being viewed as long-term sports and entertainment businesses rather than teams that compete for only two months each year. "The numbers speak for themselves. In less than two months, the IPL delivers extraordinary audiences, sponsorship value, and fan engagement."

IPL 2026 Franchise Brand Value Rankings

RCB retained the top spot for the second successive year, becoming the first cricket franchise to cross the $300-million brand valuation mark after a 16% rise in brand value. Mumbai Indians remained second despite a disappointing season on the field, while Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings rounded out the top four.

Check out how the ten IPL teams are ranked financially as per the Houlihan Lokey report:

Rank Franchise Brand Value

(USD million) 1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 312 2 Mumbai Indians 264 3 Kolkata Knight Riders 245 4 Chennai Super Kings 244 5 Sunrisers Hyderabad 168 6 Rajasthan Royals 161 7 Punjab Kings 158 8 Gujarat Titans 157 9 Delhi Capitals 156 10 Lucknow Super Giants 122

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