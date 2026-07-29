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WTC Points Table: Pakistan Hit Rock Bottom As West Indies Win First Test; India At 5th Spot

Australia continues to lead the World Test Championship standings, while India sits fifth ahead of its Test series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan remains at the bottom.

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WTC Points Table: Pakistan Hit Rock Bottom As West Indies Win First Test; India At 5th Spot
West Indies beat Pakistan by 90 runs in the first Test.
Photo Source: WINDIES Cricket/Instagram

Pakistan remained rooted to the bottom of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 standings after suffering a 90-run defeat to the West Indies in the first Test at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on Tuesday.

The loss was Pakistan's fourth in five matches this WTC cycle, with the team managing just one victory so far. West Indies, meanwhile, occupies the spot immediately above Pakistan, having registered two wins from 11 matches.

Australia continues to lead the WTC standings after winning seven of its eight Tests, while South Africa sits second with three victories from four matches.

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ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 Points Table:

RankTeamMatchesWonLostTiedDrawnNRPointsPCT
1Australia8710008487.500
2South Africa4310003675.000
3New Zealand6410105272.220
4Bangladesh4210102858.330
5India9440105248.150
6Sri Lanka4110202041.670
7England13480103824.360
8West Indies11270203022.730
9Pakistan51400046.670

India is currently fifth in the standings, behind Bangladesh. The Shubman Gill-led side has played nine Tests in the ongoing cycle, recording four wins, four defeats and one draw. India has collected 52 points and has a points percentage (PCT) of 48.15.

India will have an opportunity to improve its standing when it begins a two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, starting Aug. 15 in Sri Lanka. The series will be crucial as the race for a place in the WTC final gathers pace.

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South Africa entered the 2025-27 WTC cycle as the defending champions after winning the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 title. The Proteas defeated Australia in the final at Lord's in June 2025 to lift their maiden WTC crown, ending a 27-year wait for a major ICC trophy.

Despite having played only four Tests in the ongoing cycle, South Africa has made a strong start with three victories and currently sits second in the standings.

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