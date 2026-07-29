ITR Filing July 31 Deadline: Rs 5,000 Penalty, Interest Lost, And More - Check Five Key Consequences 

With just two days left until the July 31 deadline, taxpayers who haven't filed their Income Tax Return (ITR) for the financial year are running out of time.

Missing the deadline could result in a late filing fee of up to ₹5,000, delayed tax refunds and the loss of interest on any refund due.

The July 31 due date applies to most individual taxpayers, including salaried employees and those whose accounts are not required to be audited.

Here are five key consequences of filing ITR after the deadline:

Late filing fee of up to Rs 5,000

Taxpayers who fail to file their ITR by July 31 may have to pay a late filing fee under Section 234F of the Income Tax Act. The penalty can go up to Rs 5,000. For taxpayers with total income up to Rs 5 lakh, the late fee is limited to Rs 1,000. However, you can submit your return within 9 months after the end of the tax year, December 31, 2026.

Also Read | Filing ITR Now? Don't Hit 'Submit' Before Checking These Details

Interest on unpaid tax

You will also have to pay interest at 1% per month on any tax that remains unpaid. This interest starts from the original ITR filing deadline and continues until the return is actually filed.

Lose the option to choose the old regime

If you want to continue with the old tax regime (where you can claim certain deductions and exemptions) , you need to file your ITR on or before the due date. If you file a belated return after the deadline, you may not get the option to choose the old regime. Your return will have to be filed under the new tax regime, which is the default system.

Also Read | Which Tax Regime Saves More? Here's How To Calculate Your ITR Dues Before July 31 Deadline

Delay in receiving tax refunds

Those expecting a refund may have to wait longer as the refund process starts only after the ITR is filed and processed by the Income Tax Department.

Less interest on refunds

If the government has to pay you a refund, you may also get interest on that amount in certain cases. However, filing your return late can reduce the interest benefit you receive.

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