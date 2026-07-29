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Balkrishna Industries Q1 Results: Profit Soars 56%, Dividend Announced; Check Record Date, Payout Details

The tyre maker's revenue rose 25% year-on-year, while operating margin expanded to 21.5%; board declared a rS 4 per share interim dividend.

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Balkrishna Industries Q1 Results: Profit Soars 56%, Dividend Announced; Check Record Date, Payout Details
Balkrishna Industries posts 56% Q1 profit growth, declares Rs 4/share interim dividend.
(Photo: Company Website)
  • Balkrishna Industries' Q1 consolidated net profit rose 56.4% year-on-year to Rs 451 crore
  • Revenue from operations increased 25% to Rs 3,455 crore in the quarter ended June
  • EBITDA grew 47% year-on-year to Rs 744.4 crore with margin expanding to 21.5%
Why did the company's profit increase so much this quarter?

Balkrishna Industries Ltd. reported a strong performance for the first quarter of the financial year, with consolidated net profit rising 56.4% year-on-year, aided by robust revenue growth and improved operating margins.

The company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 451 crore in the quarter ended June, compared with Rs 288 crore in the corresponding period last year, according to an exchange filing.

Revenue from operations increased 25% to Rs 3,455 crore, up from Rs 2,760 crore a year ago. Operating performance also improved during the quarter.

ALSO READ: Dabur Q1 Results: Profit Jumps 15%, Revenue Crosses Rs 3,700 Crore

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 47% year-on-year to Rs 744.4 crore, compared with Rs 506 crore in the year-ago period.

EBITDA margin expanded to 21.5%, from 18.3% in the corresponding quarter last year, reflecting stronger operational efficiency.

The company's board declared a first interim dividend of Rs 4 per equity share (200% on the face value of Rs 2 each) for FY27. August 4, 2026, has been fixed as the record date to determine shareholders eligible for the dividend.

The company said the dividend will be credited or dispatched within 30 days of its declaration, in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

ALSO READ: Waaree Energies Q1 Results: Revenue Soars 79% To Nearly Rs 8,000 Crore; Profit Rises 14%

Key Q1 Highlights (Consolidated):

Net Profit: Rs 450.8 crore, up 56.4% YoY

Revenue: Rs ,455.3 crore, up 25.2% YoY

EBITDA: Rs 744.4 crore, up 47.1% YoY

EBITDA Margin: 21.5% vs 18.3% a year ago

Interim Dividend: Rs 4 per share

Record Date: August 4, 2026

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