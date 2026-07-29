Balkrishna Industries Q1 Results: Profit Soars 56%, Dividend Announced; Check Record Date, Payout Details

Balkrishna Industries Ltd. reported a strong performance for the first quarter of the financial year, with consolidated net profit rising 56.4% year-on-year, aided by robust revenue growth and improved operating margins.

The company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 451 crore in the quarter ended June, compared with Rs 288 crore in the corresponding period last year, according to an exchange filing.

Revenue from operations increased 25% to Rs 3,455 crore, up from Rs 2,760 crore a year ago. Operating performance also improved during the quarter.

ALSO READ: Dabur Q1 Results: Profit Jumps 15%, Revenue Crosses Rs 3,700 Crore

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 47% year-on-year to Rs 744.4 crore, compared with Rs 506 crore in the year-ago period.

EBITDA margin expanded to 21.5%, from 18.3% in the corresponding quarter last year, reflecting stronger operational efficiency.

The company's board declared a first interim dividend of Rs 4 per equity share (200% on the face value of Rs 2 each) for FY27. August 4, 2026, has been fixed as the record date to determine shareholders eligible for the dividend.

The company said the dividend will be credited or dispatched within 30 days of its declaration, in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

ALSO READ: Waaree Energies Q1 Results: Revenue Soars 79% To Nearly Rs 8,000 Crore; Profit Rises 14%

Key Q1 Highlights (Consolidated):

Net Profit: Rs 450.8 crore, up 56.4% YoY

Revenue: Rs ,455.3 crore, up 25.2% YoY

EBITDA: Rs 744.4 crore, up 47.1% YoY

EBITDA Margin: 21.5% vs 18.3% a year ago

Interim Dividend: Rs 4 per share

Record Date: August 4, 2026

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.