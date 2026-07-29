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Dabur Q1 Results: Profit Jumps 15%, Revenue Crosses Rs 3,700 Crore

Dabur's revenue saw a 10.5% uptick to Rs 3,764 crore for its Q1FY27 financial earnings.

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Dabur Q1 Results: Profit Jumps 15%, Revenue Crosses Rs 3,700 Crore
Dabur's revenue saw a 10.5% uptick to Rs 3,764 crore.
Photo Source: Dabur/@X
  • Dabur's consolidated net profit rose 15% to Rs 591 crore in Q1 FY27
  • Revenue increased 10.5% to Rs 3,764 crore compared to last year
  • EBITDA grew 10.9% to Rs 741 crore with margin at 19.7% in Q1 FY27

Dabur saw a 15% rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 591 crore, according to financial results data with regards to the quarter ended June 30, as per an exchange filing from the company on Monday. The company's profit in the preceding financial year was Rs 514 crore for the same aforementioned time period.

The firm's revenue saw a 10.5% uptick to Rs 3,764 crore, compared to Rs 3,405 crore in the year-ago period. The Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) was up 10.9% to Rs 741 crore from Rs 668 crore in the previous fiscal. The Ebitda margin contracted to 19.7% from 19.6%. 

Dabur Q1FY27 Highlights (YoY)

• Net Profit Up 15% to Rs 591 crore versus Rs 514 crore 
• Revenue Up 10.5% to Rs 3,764 crore versus Rs 3,405 crore 
• EBITDA Up 10.9% to Rs 741 crore versus Rs 668 crore
• EBITDA Margin at 19.7% versus 19.6% 

According to the company's commentary on its conference call, the rural India has continued to outperform urban markets for the eighth consecutive quarter. The gap between urban and rural demand growth has narrowed. And brban growth is supported by the strong performance of modern trade and quick commerce.

(This is a developing story.)

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