MOIL Q1 Results: Profit Slips 5% Even As Margin Expands; Revenue Down 17%

State-owned Manganese Ore India Ltd reported a mixed set of earnings for the first quarter, with net profit declining despite an improvement in operating margins.

The company's consolidated net profit fell 5.4% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 87.6 crore from Rs 92.6 crore in the previous quarter.

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Revenue from operations dropped 16.5% to Rs 371 crore, compared with Rs 444 crore in the preceding quarter, reflecting weaker topline performance. Operating earnings remained largely stable during the quarter.

The EBITDA edged down 1.2% to Rs 136 crore from Rs 138 crore in the previous quarter. However, the company's EBITDA margin expanded sharply to 36.8% from 31.1%, indicating improved operational efficiency and better cost management despite lower revenue.

The widening margin suggests that MOIL was able to contain costs even as sales declined, helping cushion the impact of weaker revenue on profitability. Nevertheless, the decline in revenue weighed on the bottom line, resulting in a modest fall in quarterly profit.

The performance highlights the contrasting trends in MOIL's quarterly results, with stronger operating efficiency offsetting some of the pressure from lower sales.

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While earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation remained broadly flat, the reduced revenue base led to lower net profit compared with the previous quarter.

Investors are likely to monitor the company's production volumes, manganese ore demand and pricing trends in the coming quarters to assess whether the improvement in operating margins can be sustained alongside a recovery in revenue growth.

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