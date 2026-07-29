Waaree Energies Q1 Results: Revenue Soars 79% To Nearly Rs 8,000 Crore; Profit Rises 14%

Waaree Energies Ltd.'s net profit for the first quarter of financial year 2027 rose 14% year-on-year, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The company posted a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 850 crore in the June quarter, as against Rs 745 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue soared 79% to Rs 7,932 crore from Rs 4,426 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal year.

On the operational front, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation jumped sharply by 44% to Rs 1,440 crore from Rs 997 crore, but Ebitda margin narrowed to 18.2% from 22.5% in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

Waaree Energies (Q1, Consolidated YoY)

Net profit up 14% to Rs 850 crore versus Rs 745 crore.

Revenue up 79% to Rs 7,932 crore versus Rs 4,426 crore.

Ebitda up 44% to Rs 1,440 crore versus Rs 997 crore.

Margin at 18.2% versus 22.5%.

Waaree Energies Share Price

The stock settled 1.20% higher at Rs 2,726.50 apiece on the NSE on Wednesday. This compared to a 1.10% advance in the benchmark Nifty index. The share price went as high as 2.11% to Rs 2,751.20 during the day.

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