Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Climbs To Career-Best No 48 In ICC T20I Rankings

India's teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's sensational start to international cricket has earned him another major reward, with the 15-year-old opener climbing 230 places in the latest ICC Men's T20I Batting Rankings after his series-winning exploits against Zimbabwe.

Sooryavanshi has reached a career-best 48th position in the rankings after an impressive three-match series in Harare.

The left-handed opener was India's highest run-scorer with 151 runs at an average of 50.33 and an impressive strike-rate of 196.1. His consistent performances played a crucial role in India's 3-0 series victory, earning him the Player of the Series award for the first time in his international career.

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Sooryavanshi made a memorable impact right from the start, where he smashed a stunning 50 off just 19 balls in the opening T20I. He then followed it up with his highest international score of 81 runs from 49 deliveries in the third T20I.

The performances also saw him become the first male cricketer in T20I history to register multiple half-centuries before the age of 16, highlighting his remarkable rise on the international stage.

ICC Rankings For India Batters In T20Is

Ishan Kishan: World No. 1 – 910 rating points

Abhishek Sharma: World No. 3 – 819 rating points

Tilak Varma: World No. 6 – 750 rating points

Suryakumar Yadav: World No. 19 – 653 rating points

Shreyas Iyer: World No. 24 – 630 rating points

Shivam Dube: World No. 30 – 580 rating points

Sanju Samson: World No. 33 – 575 rating points

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: World No. 48 – 536 rating points

Sooryavanshi made his international debut in England, where he became the youngest player to represent India at the international level at the age of 15 years, 3 months and 7 days, breaking the record previously held by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

The rise in rankings marks another significant achievement in what has been a remarkable few months for the left-handed opener. After facing challenges during India's tour of England, Sooryavanshi made a strong comeback in Zimbabwe,

He showcased his fearless batting approach and calm temperament that have made him one of India's most promising young talents.

India head coach for the Zimbabwe series, VVS Laxman, was among those impressed by the teenager's maturity and ability to respond to setbacks. Laxman praised Sooryavanshi's quick learning ability, adaptability to international cricket, and his strong work ethic, which have helped him complement his natural talent.

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The rankings boost also added to a memorable period for Indian cricket. The team's dominant 3-0 series win over Zimbabwe helped the defending T20 World Cup champions reclaim the No. 1 position in the ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings after briefly losing the top spot earlier this month.

India's next T20I assignment will be against the West Indies, where the Shreyas Iyer-led side will play a five-match T20I series from Oct. 6 to 17.

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