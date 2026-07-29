Odisha CHSE Supplementary Result 2026 OUT: Check Direct Link To Check Plus Two Instant Results

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha has announced the Odisha CHSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026 on its official portals on July 29. Candidates who appeared for the supplementary examinations can check their scores online through the official websites.

The board will released the CHSE Odisha Plus Two Supplementary Result 2026 for students from all major streams, including Science, Commerce, and Arts. Students can access their mark sheets by entering their roll number and other required login details.

Odisha CHSE Supplementary Result 2026: List of Official Websites

chseodisha.nic.in

results.odisha.gov.in

digilocker.gov.in

Odisha CHSE Supplementary Result 2026: Direct Link

The direct link to access the Odisha CHSE Supplementary Result 2026 is provided below -

Result of Annual Higher Secondary Instant Examination 2026 -> Direct Link

Result of Annual Higher Secondary Improvement Examination 2026 -> Direct Link

How To Download Odisha CHSE Supplementary Result 2026

Step 1: Visit the official CHSE Odisha website, chseodisha.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'Results' tab

Step 3: Click on the 'View Result' tab next to - Result of Annual Higher Secondary Instant Examination 2026 of Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other required details.

Step 4: Submit the information.

Step 5: The supplementary result and mark sheet will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save the mark sheet for future reference.

How To Download Odisha CHSE Supplementary Result 2026 Via DigiLocker

Students can also access their digital mark sheets through DigiLocker after the result declaration.

Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker portal or open the DigiLocker application.

Step 2: Log in using your registered mobile number, Aadhaar ID, or username.

Step 3: Go to the “Issued Documents” section.

Step 4: Search for the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha.

Step 5: Select the CHSE Odisha Plus Two Supplementary Result 2026 link.

Step 6: Enter the required details, including the roll number.

Step 7: The digital mark sheet will appear on the screen.

Step 8: Download or save the document for future use.

To qualify for the Class 12 results, candidates must fulfil two distinct scoring criteria: they need to secure a minimum threshold of 30% in each individual subject while also achieving an overall aggregate score of at least 33% across all their papers combined.

The CHSE Odisha Plus Two (Class 12) main results for 2026 were declared on May 20, 2026. The overall pass percentage stood at 82.45% across all streams, including Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational.

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