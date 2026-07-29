India's 5G Reach Equals Europe's Population; 100 Crore Users By 2030: Scindia

Up to 100 crore people, will be connected to 5G technology in India, by 2030, according to a statement from Jyotiraditya Scinida, Telecom Minister, on Tuesday. He stated that 5G has now reached 50 crore people in India, which is the size of Europe's entire population.

Scinida said the India will "lead the world on 6G", and that it is taking part in standard setting framework of ITU and 3GPP. India is also setting up the very first Telecom Manufacturing Zone (TMZ) in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, as per Scindia. The minister stated that the infrastructure would create a telecom and data centre ecosystem.

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After 65 years India has a Prime Minister that is able to look at the future of the world. And then make it happen in India, Scindia said.

Scindia stated that there has been 97% drop in mobile internet rates in the last 10 years.

The telecom minister also reviewed the progress and action taken by Bharat 6G Alliance towards advancing India's ambitions around this next-generation technology, according to an official release.

“The Union Minister of Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya Scindia, today reviewed the progress of the Bharat 6G Alliance (B6GA) at...New Delhi, along with Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development and Shri Amit Agrawal, Secretary (Telecom)," an official release said.

The meeting reviewed the progress and Action Taken by the Bharat 6G Alliance towards advancing India's 6G ambitions.

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The alliance functions through seven specialised Working Groups covering spectrum, device technology and manufacturing ecosystem, technology, applications, green and sustainability, outreach, and 6G use cases and revenue streams.

“The member organisations of the alliance collectively hold more than 7,700 patent filings related to 5G and 6G technologies, including 4,400-plus foreign filings, reflecting the growing strength of India's research and innovation ecosystem,” the release further added.

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