NCDEX's New 'Nidhi' Platform Could Bring Millions Of Rural Indians Into Mutual Funds

The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) has entered the mutual fund distribution business with the launch of NCDEX Nidhi, a new transaction platform aimed at expanding mutual fund access in rural and semi-urban India.

The platform has been introduced as part of NCDEX's broader strategy to evolve into a multi-segment exchange while helping bring first-time investors from smaller towns and villages into the formal financial system.

At launch, Nippon India Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, Axis Mutual Fund, LIC Mutual Fund, Tata Mutual Fund and Invesco Mutual Fund have joined the platform. NCDEX said around 20 more asset management companies (AMCs) are expected to be onboarded by the end of August.

NCDEX plans to use its two-decade-old agricultural ecosystem and network of Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) to expand mutual fund distribution beyond India's top 100 cities, where penetration remains relatively low.

Arun Raste, Managing Director and CEO of NCDEX, reportedly said that the platform would help millions of first-time investors participate in the mutual fund ecosystem.

Also Read: NCDEX Launches India's First Weather Derivatives To Hedge Monsoon Risk

According to Tojo Banerjee, Chief of Equity Business at NCDEX, rural and semi-urban India has significant untapped demand for mutual funds, but limited access to distribution channels. He said the new platform is designed for distributors, registered investment advisers (RIAs), AMCs and retail investors with a simple, compliant and API-ready system.

NCDEX said it has already trained members from 20 FPOs as certified mutual fund distributors after helping them clear the mandatory NISM examination. These trained distributors are expected to improve mutual fund awareness and access in villages, where conventional distribution networks remain limited.

The platform also introduces several investor-friendly features, including UPI AutoPay for SIPs, end-to-end transaction time-stamping until NAV allocation, detailed rejection messages instead of technical error codes, and the flexibility to choose any calendar date for SIP deductions. NCDEX said these features are intended to improve transparency and simplify the investment process.

The exchange also highlighted recent industry initiatives supporting rural participation. AMFI has reduced mutual fund distributor registration charges for FPOs from Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 10,000, while the upcoming Chhoti SIP initiative is expected to encourage first-time investors to start investing through small-ticket SIPs.

India's mutual fund industry has witnessed strong growth in recent years, with assets under management crossing Rs. 75 lakh crore. However, a large share of investments still comes from major urban centres, leaving significant room for expansion in rural and semi-urban markets. Through NCDEX Nidhi, the exchange aims to bridge that gap and make regulated investment products more accessible across the country.

Also Read: NCDEX's RAINMUMBAI Goes Live: Understanding India's First Weather Derivative In Five Points

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.