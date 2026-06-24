Jio, Airtel, Vi To Shift To Authorisation Model Under New Telecom Rulebook

The Centre has replaced the decades-long licence-based telecom regime with a new authorisation-based framework under the Telecommunications Act, 2023, aimed at simplifying regulatory processes and easing operations in the sector.

Under the new regime, telecom operators including Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea will operate through government-issued authorisations instead of traditional telecom licences.

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The move is aimed at streamlining the approval process, reducing regulatory complexity and easing compliance requirements for telecom companies.

The new system will also provide the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) greater flexibility to revise service conditions through rules, without requiring changes to individual licence agreements.

The notifications issued by the government mark another major step towards implementing the Telecommunications Act, 2023, which replaced the colonial-era Indian Telegraph Act of 1885.

The new legislation seeks to modernise India's telecom regulatory structure in line with evolving technologies and industry needs.

However, the shift to the authorisation-based framework will not happen overnight.

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The government plans a phased transition, with existing telecom operators gradually moving from their current legacy licences to the new system.

The authorisation framework is expected to bring more consistency and transparency to the sector by creating a uniform regulatory mechanism for telecom services.

It will also allow the government to respond faster to technological changes and emerging requirements in the communications sector.

The Department of Telecommunications is expected to issue further guidelines to facilitate the transition process and define operational requirements under the new framework.

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