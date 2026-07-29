Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 7: Vijay's Action Drama Remains Unstoppable — Check Earnings

Jana Nayagan continues its successful theatrical run, maintaining a solid hold at the Indian box office even as weekday collections begin to slow. The Vijay starrer remains one of the biggest Tamil releases of the year, attracting audiences across Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu markets.

While business witnessed the expected midweek dip, the film continued to register healthy footfalls in its primary markets, with Tamil Nadu leading the overall performance.

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 7

According to Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan has earned an estimated Rs 4.28 crore net in India on Day 7. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 147.68 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 172.62 crore. The film was running across 9,047 shows on its seventh day with an overall occupancy of 15.1%. The final Day 7 figures are yet to be reported.

Language-Wise Performance

As per Sacnilk, the Tamil version remained the biggest contributor, collecting an estimated Rs 3.43 crore with 21% occupancy across 4,093 shows. The Hindi version added around Rs 55 lakh from 3,918 shows, registering 9% occupancy, while the Telugu version contributed approximately Rs 30 lakh from 1,036 shows with 15% occupancy.

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Occupancy Report Across Major Regions

The Tamil version recorded an overall occupancy of 20.08%, improving from 16.62% in morning shows to 24.38% during the evening. Pondicherry reported the highest occupancy at 41.7%, followed by Trichy with 36.7% and Chennai with 34%.

In the Hindi market, overall occupancy stood at 9.03%, with Bengaluru leading at 23%, followed by Lucknow and Mumbai, which registered 11.3% each.

The Telugu version recorded 13.62% overall occupancy. Among key centres, Warangal led with 25.3%, followed by Guntur at 21.0%, while Vizag-Visakhapatnam posted 19.7% occupancy.

Despite the midweek decline, Jana Nayagan continues to dominate the Tamil box office and remains on course for another strong week, supported by steady collections and consistent audience turnout across multiple languages. According to Sacnilk, the film's final Day 7 numbers are still awaited.

About Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan is a Tamil action drama directed by H. Vinoth and starring Vijay alongside Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol. Produced by KVN Productions, the film features music by Anirudh Ravichander and was released in Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu.

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