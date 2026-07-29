Is Allu Arjun's Big-Budget Film Raaka Planned As A Two-Part Franchise? What We Know

Allu Arjun is currently busy filming his upcoming big-budget entertainer Raaka, directed by Atlee. While the makers have remained tight-lipped about the film's release strategy, a fresh report suggests that the project has undergone a major creative and commercial development.

The film, backed by Sun Pictures, is being mounted on a grand scale and is expected to be one of the studio's biggest productions.

Raaka Planned As A Two-Part Film

According to Telugu360, Atlee, Allu Arjun, and Sun Pictures recently held discussions about the film's release strategy. Following these meetings, the team reportedly decided that Raaka will be released in two parts instead of a single feature film. The move is said to have been finalised after evaluating the scale and vision of the project.

The report also mentions that the production team intends to complete filming for both instalments before the end of this year, allowing the makers to move ahead with post-production and release planning.

Shoot Schedule And Future Projects

As per the report, the entire shoot of both films has already been scheduled and is expected to wrap up before the year concludes. Once filming is complete, the team will finalise the release roadmap and officially announce the theatrical plans.

After completing Raaka, Allu Arjun is expected to begin work on his next project with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Meanwhile, director Atlee will reportedly dedicate his time to the post-production process and oversee the release plans for both parts of the film.

Star-Studded Cast And Production

Apart from Allu Arjun, the film reportedly features an ensemble cast including Deepika Padukone, Rashmika Mandanna, Mrunal Thakur, and Janhvi Kapoor in key roles. The film is being backed by Sun Pictures, which is producing the high-budget entertainer.

As of now, the makers have not officially confirmed the two-part release strategy or announced a release date. Fans are expected to receive further updates after the production is completed and the studio unveils its official release plans.

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