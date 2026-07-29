Karishma Tanna, Varun Bangera Blessed With Baby Boy On Guru Purnima

Actor Karishma Tanna and her husband, businessman Varun Bangera, have embraced parenthood as they welcomed their first child, a baby boy. The couple shared the happy news with their fans through a heartfelt social media announcement, revealing that their son was born on the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima.

The announcement quickly drew congratulatory messages from celebrities and fans alike.

Karishma Tanna Announces Baby Boy's Arrival

Karishma and Varun took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce the arrival of their son. In a joint post, the couple shared that their baby was born on July 29, 2026, coinciding with Guru Purnima, a day considered spiritually significant by many.

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The couple's announcement read, "Born on the sacred day of Guru Purnima... Our greatest blessing is here. 29th July 2026. Welcome to our world, little one. Karishma & Varun." Soon after the post was shared, social media was flooded with congratulatory wishes from fans and members of the entertainment industry.

Celebrities Congratulate The New Parents

Several well-known personalities extended their best wishes to the couple in the comments section. Among those who congratulated Karishma and Varun were Wamiqa Gabbi, Smriti Irani, Sonal Chauhan, and Amruta Khanvilkar, while thousands of fans also celebrated the arrival of the newest member of their family.

The Couple Announced Their Pregnancy Earlier This Year

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera had revealed they were expecting their first child in April 2026 through a maternity photoshoot. The pictures featured the couple wearing matching baseball caps labelled "Mom" and "Dad", along with adorable baby accessories, including a pair of tiny woollen socks. Karishma also proudly showcased her baby bump in the photos.

At the time, they captioned the post, "A little miracle, our greatest gift - August 2026," sharing their excitement about becoming parents.

Karishma Tanna and businessman Varun Bangera tied the knot in February 2022. With the arrival of their baby boy, the couple has now entered a new chapter in their personal lives, receiving love and blessings from across the entertainment industry.

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