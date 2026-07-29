Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Named East Zone Vice-Captain; Ishan Kishan To Lead Duleep Trophy Campaign

East Zone has made a significant leadership move by appointing 15-year-old teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as the vice-captain for its 2026-27 Duleep Trophy campaign.

The young left-handed opener will serve as deputy to skipper Ishan Kishan in a star-studded squad that also features the like of experienced India fast bowler Mohammed Shami.

For Ishan, who returned to the national team earlier this year and was part of India's 2026 T20 World Cup-winning campaign, the tournament will provide an important opportunity to regain rhythm and strengthen his case for a Test comeback.

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Sooryavanshi's Rise Continues With Leadership Role

Despite the presence of several established players, Sooryavanshi's appointment as vice-captain has emerged as one of the biggest talking points. The Bihar-born youngster's rapid rise in Indian cricket has been backed by his ability to handle pressure and deliver in high-stakes situations.

The teenager recently made his senior India debut against England in Manchester. He then followed it up with a match-winning performance against Zimbabwe in the third T20I at Harare, scoring a blistering 81 off 49 balls. His impressive tour saw him claim the Player of the Series award.

Sooryavanshi has consistently impressed on major stages. Earlier this year, he played a key role in India's U19 World Cup triumph in Zimbabwe, producing a once-in-a-lifetime knock in the final against England with a stunning 175 off 80 balls.

His strong run continued in the 2026 IPL playoffs, where he scored crucial knocks of 97 and 96 in the Eliminator and Qualifier 2. Last month, he also smashed a 94-run knock for India A in the tri-series final against Sri Lanka.

The East Zone selectors are looking at Vaibhav as a potential leader for the future.

Mohammed Shami Adds Experience To East Zone Squad

East Zone's squad features significant international experience, with veteran pacer Mohammed Shami leading the attack.

Shami last played for India in their Champions Trophy Triumph in March 2025 and was not included in the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka. The Duleep Trophy will provide him with a key opportunity to showcase his form and push for a return to the national Test side.

Mukesh Kumar and Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal will join him in leading the pace attack for the East Zone squad.

In the batting department, experienced domestic batter Abhimanyu Easwaran will provide stability at the top of the order, who is a regular standby option for India's red-ball squad, Easwaran's experience will complement Sooryavanshi's aggressive approach at the crease.

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East Zone's squad for Duleep Trophy: Ishan Kishan (captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (vice-captain), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Mohammed Shami, Mukesh Kumar, Kumar Kushagra, Shikhar Mohan, Anukul Roy, Virat Singh, Subhranshu Senapati, Denish Das, Abhijit Sarkar.

Reserves: Swastik Samal, Sambit S. Baral, Sharandeep Singh, Ayush Loharuka, Sridam Paul.

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