What VVS Laxman Said About Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Maturity After Zimbabwe Heroics

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's international career appears to have gathered pace after a quiet start. The 15-year-old starred in India's 3-0 T20I series sweep over Zimbabwe, finishing as the leading run-scorer with 151 runs at an average of 50.33 and a strike rate of 196.10, also becoming the youngest player in international cricket history to win the Player of the Series award. According to India's stand-in head coach VVS Laxman, the teenager's rise has been matched by a remarkable improvement in his maturity, both on and off the field.

Sooryavanshi sealed the series with a composed 81 off 49 balls in the third T20I in Harare. On a slow surface where the ball often arrived late, the left-hander curbed his natural aggression early before accelerating through the middle overs to help India post a daunting total of 192/5. The knock earned him the Player of the Match award and capped an impressive series that also included a record-breaking half-century in the opener.

Speaking after India's victory, Laxman said Sooryavanshi's development had been evident long before his breakthrough performances in Zimbabwe.

"I think it was around two-and-a-half years ago that we first identified him. He was part of the quadrangular series in Vijayawada and was one of the top scorers for India B... We know him in and out. It's not only the player, but we also know the person. That helps us understand what works for him mentally before every game."

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Laxman also highlighted the teenager's growth away from the spotlight, revealing how his approach to learning had evolved over the past few months.

"His maturity level, the understanding and the awareness over the last six months has actually skyrocketed. What is really impressive is the way he's evolved as a person. He reviews every practice session, not just matches."

The Zimbabwe tour marked a sharp turnaround from Sooryavanshi's first taste of senior international cricket. Earlier this month, he became India's youngest-ever international debutant when he made his T20I debut against England at the age of 15 years and 99 days. However, he found runs hard to come by, managing scores of 14, 13 and 15 in his three appearances.

Laxman believes Sooryavanshi's exposure to high-pressure cricket, particularly in the Indian Premier League, has helped him adapt quickly to the demands of international cricket.

"I believe any IPL match is equivalent to an international game. At 14 or 15, you either get overwhelmed by the occasion or embrace the pressure. Vaibhav chose the second option."

The India coach also pointed to the youngster's commitment during the series, recalling an incident where Sooryavanshi wanted to continue despite picking up an injury.

"Even though he got injured, he still wanted to remain on the field. It was our physio who actually asked him to come out. That shows the eagerness he has to contribute in every possible way."

Reflecting on the match-winning innings that secured the series sweep, Laxman praised the youngster's game awareness and backed him to achieve bigger milestones in the years ahead.

"It was a very mature innings. Zimbabwe had a clear plan against him, but he assessed the conditions and countered it brilliantly."

"So I'm not surprised by the way this series has gone. He was disappointed not to get a hundred, but we told him it's not going to be the first or the last opportunity he'll get. He's got a long career ahead, and he has the attitude and mindset to improve every day. I'm sure he will progress and break all the records at the international level. He's got all the potential and ability to do that."

Laxman, one of India's greatest Test batters with 8,781 runs in 134 matches, is currently serving as the stand-in head coach for the Zimbabwe tour while permanent head coach Gautam Gambhir takes a short break following the England series. As the BCCI's Head of Cricket at the Centre of Excellence, Laxman has overseen the development of several young prospects, including Sooryavanshi, and has frequently stepped in to lead India's second-string squads on overseas assignments.

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