'Ignore, Don't Troll': Allu Arjun's Powerful Message To Fans And Haters Goes Viral

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun recently interacted with thousands of his fans during the annual Allu Arjun Fan Association summit held in Hyderabad. The actor, who is known for his massive fan following across the country, used the occasion to share an important message not only with his supporters but also with people who criticise or troll him online.

Dressed in his signature black outfit, Allu Arjun connected with fans at the event and encouraged them to focus their energy on positivity. The actor also urged everyone to perform at least one good deed every year and spread kindness in society.

Allu Arjun's Message For Fans And Trolls

During his interaction with fans, Allu Arjun addressed the growing trend of online trolling and fan wars. He said that he had been waiting for the right moment to share his thoughts with his fans, anti-fans, and haters.

The Pushpa actor advised people not to spend their valuable time attacking someone they dislike. He explained that if a person does not like someone, they should simply ignore them instead of wasting energy on criticism and trolling.

Allu Arjun compared time and attention with money, saying that people would not spend their money on something they do not like, so they should follow the same approach with their time. He encouraged everyone to focus on things and people that bring happiness.

ALSO READ | Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Promo: Rohit Shetty Unleashes Morné Morkel's Deadly Pace In New Fear Challenge

Actor Thanks Fans For Their Love

Following the event, Allu Arjun shared a selfie with his fans on social media and expressed gratitude for their overwhelming support. He thanked fans who travelled from different places to attend the gathering and said their love and dedication were deeply touching.

Rising Concerns Over Tollywood Fan Wars

Allu Arjun's statement comes amid increasing discussions around fan wars in the Telugu film industry. Online conflicts between fan groups often escalate into abusive comments, trolling, and personal attacks against celebrities and their followers.

The culture of targeting actors through social media has also grown, with several stars facing criticism and online harassment. Allu Arjun himself has faced trolling from sections of rival fan groups in the past.

Allu Arjun's Upcoming Projects

Allu Arjun was last seen in Sukumar's Pushpa: The Rise and Pushpa 2: The Rule. The actor is currently working on Raaka, directed by Atlee, with Deepika Padukone as his co-star. He also has a collaboration with Lokesh Kanagaraj, tentatively titled AA23, in his upcoming lineup.

ALSO READ | Samay Raina Roasts Munawar Faruqui With Marriage Joke During India's Got Latent 2, Raghav Juyal Reacts

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.