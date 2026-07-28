Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Trailer Release Time Revealed: Makers Opt For Auspicious Brahma Muhurat

The much-awaited trailer of Ramayana, one of the most ambitious Indian film projects currently in development, is finally set to arrive worldwide. The makers have officially announced that the trailer of the epic mythological drama will be released on Thursday, July 30, 2026, at 4:15 AM IST across the globe.

The trailer launch will take place during the Brahma Muhurat, an auspicious time in Hindu tradition. The announcement has created excitement among fans as the film features a massive ensemble cast, including Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Yash as Ravana.

The trailer was earlier expected to release on July 24, 2026, but the launch was postponed. The makers later confirmed the new release date through an official social media announcement, stating that the trailer will introduce the world to their vision of Ramayana.

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Ramayana Trailer Launch Delayed Earlier

Producer Namit Malhotra had earlier shared an update regarding the trailer postponement. He revealed that the team was working towards making Ramayana a global cinematic experience and wanted to present the film on an international scale.

He also announced the collaboration between Ramayana and Sony Pictures Entertainment, highlighting the makers' vision of taking the Indian epic to audiences worldwide. According to the producer, the film aims to showcase Indian mythology and culture on a global platform.

Ramayana Cast And Crew Details

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Ravana, and Sai Pallavi as Sita. The film also features Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

The film is produced by Namit Malhotra and is being developed as a two-part cinematic saga. The makers have planned the project on a massive scale with advanced visual effects and international production standards.

Ramayana Budget And Release Details

With an estimated budget of around Rs 4,000 crore for both parts combined, Ramayana is being positioned as one of the most expensive Indian films ever made.

The first part of Ramayana is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release in October 2026, ahead of the Diwali festive period. The second instalment is expected to arrive during Diwali 2027.

With its grand scale, star-studded cast and global release plans, Ramayana has become one of the most anticipated Indian films, and the upcoming trailer is expected to offer the first major glimpse into this epic adaptation.

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