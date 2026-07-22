The Legend of Karna Trailer Reviews: Netizens Praise SonyLIV's Animated Epic Ahead Of Streaming Debut

Sony LIV's upcoming animated series The Legend of Karna has generated significant buzz following the release of its trailer.

Inspired by one of the most compelling characters from the Mahabharata, the series has drawn positive reactions on social media, with many viewers praising its animation, visual style, and fresh take on Karna's story

About The Legend of Karna

The Legend of Karna is a Hindi animated mythological drama produced by Graphic India. It has been created by animation creators Sharad Devarajan and Jeevan J. Kang. It revisits the life of Karna, one of the Mahabharata's most celebrated yet tragic heroes, presenting his journey through an animated storytelling format.

ALSO READ: X-Men '97 Season 2 Episode 6 Release: Date, Time, Recap, Plot, Where To Watch Marvel Animated Serie

Story

The series follows Karna's rise from an outsider to one of the greatest warriors of his time. Born to Kunti and the Sun God Surya but raised in a charioteer's family, Karna faces constant discrimination because of his upbringing despite possessing extraordinary archery skills.

After earning the support of Duryodhana, he is crowned king and enters the royal court of Hastinapura. As loyalty, destiny, political conflict, and hidden truths shape his life, Karna must choose between fate and the legacy he wishes to leave behind.

Social Media Reviews

The trailer of The Legend of Karna has received positive reactions from viewers, with many praising its animation, emotional storytelling, and portrayal of Karna's life.

Reacting to the trailer, an user named @buban98 wrote: "Friendship was not his Dharma. His Dharma was his promises which he can't break......", highlighting Karna's unwavering commitment to his word.

Another user, @ShaileshThakor-w8i, hailed the mythological hero and posted: "Suryaputra Karna greatest warrior ❤️❤️."

The visuals also impressed audiences. An user named @SABERTOOTHGAMING172 simply commented, "It looks amazing," praising the animation showcased in the trailer.

"Animation could have been better that too when the makers of The Legend of Hanuman are associated with it," another user posted.

The discussion extended beyond Karna's story as well. An user named @OmSisale suggested that the makers should also explore Arjuna's journey.

Release Date And OTT Platform

The Legend of Karna will be streamed on Sony LIV from July 31, 2026. The Hindi-language animated drama will be available exclusively on the platform from its release date.

Watch Trailer Here

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 20 Unveils Eye-Catching First-Look Logo As Salman Khan Gears Up To Return As Host

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.