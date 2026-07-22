From Rogers To Anderson And Zidane To Klopp: The Biggest Transfers And Managerial Moves Of Summer 2026 So Far

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup now in the rear-view mirror, the spotlight has swiftly shifted back to club football. Europe's transfer window has already delivered blockbuster deals, record-breaking fees and high-profile managerial appointments as clubs look to strengthen ahead of the new campaign.

The spending has been unprecedented even by modern football standards. The English transfer record has already been broken twice in the same window, with Chelsea's £117 million move for Morgan Rogers eclipsing Manchester City's £116 million signing of Elliot Anderson, underlining the fierce competition among Europe's elite to strengthen before the 2026-27 campaign.

From Chelsea splashing a British-record fee on Morgan Rogers to Zinedine Zidane finally taking charge of France, here are the biggest moves of the summer so far.

Major Player Transfers

Morgan Rogers: Aston Villa to Chelsea (£117 million): Chelsea shattered the British transfer record to sign the England international after his breakout spell at Aston Villa. Rogers' ability to play across the front line, drive through midfield and contribute goals makes him the centrepiece of Chelsea's rebuild. Last season, Rogers contributed with 14 goals and 13 assists across all competitions for Aston Villa, including 10 goals and 6 assists in 37 Premier League appearances.

Chelsea shattered the British transfer record to sign the England international after his breakout spell at Aston Villa. Rogers' ability to play across the front line, drive through midfield and contribute goals makes him the centrepiece of Chelsea's rebuild. Last season, Rogers contributed with 14 goals and 13 assists across all competitions for Aston Villa, including 10 goals and 6 assists in 37 Premier League appearances. Elliot Anderson: Nottingham Forest to Manchester City (£116 million): Manchester City made Anderson the club's most expensive signing after an outstanding campaign with Nottingham Forest. The energetic midfielder is expected to add creativity, ball progression and defensive intensity to Pep Guardiola's midfield. Anderson recorded four goals and four assists in 38 Premier League appearances in the 2025-26 season.

Manchester City made Anderson the club's most expensive signing after an outstanding campaign with Nottingham Forest. The energetic midfielder is expected to add creativity, ball progression and defensive intensity to Pep Guardiola's midfield. Anderson recorded four goals and four assists in 38 Premier League appearances in the 2025-26 season. Sandro Tonali: Newcastle United to Tottenham Hotspur (£92.5 million): Tottenham's marquee signing sees Tonali arrive as the heartbeat of their midfield. The Italian international combines defensive steel with composure in possession and is expected to anchor Spurs' engine room. Tonali played 2,543 minutes in 35 Premier League appearances last season, contributing with two assists.

Tottenham's marquee signing sees Tonali arrive as the heartbeat of their midfield. The Italian international combines defensive steel with composure in possession and is expected to anchor Spurs' engine room. Tonali played 2,543 minutes in 35 Premier League appearances last season, contributing with two assists. Goncalo Ramos: Paris Saint-Germain to AC Milan (£63.7 million / €75 million): AC Milan secured their record signing in Ramos, who arrives to lead the Rossoneri attack. The Portugal striker is renowned for his movement inside the box, clinical finishing and relentless pressing from the front. Ramos scored six goals and made one assist in 30 Ligue 1 matches last season as PSG won a record 14 title.

AC Milan secured their record signing in Ramos, who arrives to lead the Rossoneri attack. The Portugal striker is renowned for his movement inside the box, clinical finishing and relentless pressing from the front. Ramos scored six goals and made one assist in 30 Ligue 1 matches last season as PSG won a record 14 title. Anthony Gordon: Newcastle United to Barcelona (around €70 million): Barcelona turned to the England winger to inject pace and directness into their frontline. Gordon's explosive running, relentless work rate and ability to stretch defences add a different dimension to the Catalan club's attack. Gordon recorded 6 goals and 2 assists in 26 Premier League appearances as Newcastle finished 12th on the EPL table.

Barcelona turned to the England winger to inject pace and directness into their frontline. Gordon's explosive running, relentless work rate and ability to stretch defences add a different dimension to the Catalan club's attack. Gordon recorded 6 goals and 2 assists in 26 Premier League appearances as Newcastle finished 12th on the EPL table. Ibrahima Konate: Liverpool to Real Madrid (Free Transfer): Real Madrid pulled off one of the bargains of the window by signing Konate on a free transfer. The France defender brings aerial dominance, recovery pace and elite-level experience to bolster the Spanish giants' back line. Konate made 36 appearances in the Premier League during the 2025/2026 season, logging 3,100 minutes of playing time.

ALSO READ | France's New Era Under Zinedine Zidane Comes With Sky-High Expectations After Historic Real Madrid Success

Major Managerial Moves

Xabi Alonso to Chelsea: After his remarkable success with Bayer Leverkusen, Alonso will be the latest candidate to step in as manager over at Stamford Bridge. The Spaniard is expected to implement his fluid positional play, structured build-up and aggressive pressing style.

After his remarkable success with Bayer Leverkusen, Alonso will be the latest candidate to step in as manager over at Stamford Bridge. The Spaniard is expected to implement his fluid positional play, structured build-up and aggressive pressing style. Andoni Iraola: Bournemouth to Liverpool: Liverpool fired Arne Slot despite the Dutch manager winning the title in his debut season and have handed the reins to Iraola, whose high-energy pressing and rapid transitions earned widespread praise at Bournemouth. His attacking philosophy is seen as a natural fit for the Reds' squad.

Liverpool fired Arne Slot despite the Dutch manager winning the title in his debut season and have handed the reins to Iraola, whose high-energy pressing and rapid transitions earned widespread praise at Bournemouth. His attacking philosophy is seen as a natural fit for the Reds' squad. Massimiliano Allegri: AC Milan to Napoli: Napoli have turned to the experienced Italian in search of tactical stability. Allegri's pragmatic approach, defensive organisation and proven winning pedigree make him one of the standout appointments of the summer.

International Dugouts Also See Big Changes

The managerial carousel extended beyond club football after the World Cup.

Zinedine Zidane to France: Zinedine Zidane has agreed to become France's new head coach, signing a contract until June 2030. While the French Football Federation is yet to officially confirm the appointment, multiple reports indicate the deal has been completed. The World Cup-winning legend brings vast tournament experience, elite man-management and a proven record of thriving on the biggest stage.

Zinedine Zidane has agreed to become France's new head coach, signing a contract until June 2030. While the French Football Federation is yet to officially confirm the appointment, multiple reports indicate the deal has been completed. The World Cup-winning legend brings vast tournament experience, elite man-management and a proven record of thriving on the biggest stage. Jurgen Klopp to Germany: The German Football Association have secured an agreement in principle with Klopp following his spell as Red Bull's Head of Global Soccer to take over the national team. His arrival is expected to usher in an era of high-intensity pressing and inject fresh energy into the national team ahead of Euro 2028.

ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup Winners List (1930-2026): Every Champion, Runner-Up And Final Score

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