France's New Era Under Zinedine Zidane Comes With Sky-High Expectations After Historic Real Madrid Success

After 14 years under Didier Deschamps, France appear set for a new era, with their World Cup-winning coach expected to leave his post after Les Bleus conclude their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign in the third-place playoff against England. Reports in France suggest Zinedine Zidane has reached a verbal agreement with the French Football Federation to succeed Deschamps. While the appointment has not been officially confirmed, all indications point towards the former Real Madrid boss taking charge of one of international football's most coveted jobs.

Zidane arrives with one of the most impressive managerial resumes in modern football despite spending just over five seasons in senior management. Across two spells at Real Madrid between 2016 and 2021, he won 11 major trophies and became the only coach to lift three consecutive UEFA Champions League titles.

He also guided Madrid to two La Liga crowns, ending Barcelona's domestic dominance, while compiling an outstanding record of 174 wins, 53 draws and 36 defeats in 263 matches. That translates to a win rate of more than 66%, underlining his ability to deliver silverware at the highest level.

Beyond the trophies, Zidane earned widespread praise for his man-management, successfully handling a dressing room filled with established superstars and maintaining harmony during one of the club's most successful periods.

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Deschamps Leaves A Lasting Legacy

Replacing Deschamps will be no easy task. Since taking charge in 2012, he restored France to the summit of world football, winning the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the 2021 UEFA Nations League while reaching the finals of Euro 2016 and the 2022 World Cup.

France also made the semi-finals at Euro 2024 and the 2026 World Cup, ensuring Les Bleus remained among the sport's elite throughout his tenure. Although his pragmatic approach occasionally drew criticism, Deschamps consistently delivered deep tournament runs.

What Will Be Expected Of Zidane?

Unlike Deschamps, who took charge of a French national team undergoing a rebuilding phase in 2012, Zidane is expected to inherit one of the most talented squads in international football. With established stars such as Kylian Mbappe complemented by emerging talents including Michael Olise, the expectation will be to build on an already successful foundation rather than start from scratch.

Deschamps restored France as a perennial contender, reaching four major tournament semi-finals, two World Cup finals and lifting the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the 2021 UEFA Nations League. Zidane's challenge will be to convert that consistency into sustained silverware, particularly after France fell short in the finals of Euro 2016 and the 2022 World Cup, and exited the last two major tournaments at the hands of Spain.

The former Real Madrid boss is also expected to add greater attacking fluency to a side that was often criticised for its pragmatic approach despite boasting one of the deepest pools of attacking talent in world football. His success managing elite players and delivering in high-pressure knockout matches has fuelled hopes that he can unlock another level from this generation.

With the next European Championship cycle already in focus, anything less than mounting a serious challenge for the title is likely to be viewed as a disappointment for a manager with Zidane's pedigree.

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