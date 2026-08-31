HDFC Bank CEO Exit Plan: Analysts See Limited Downside, Back Fresh Leadership

HDFC Bank's decision to not seek a third term for MD & CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan is being viewed by market experts as an opportunity for the lender to reset its leadership and address recent concerns around governance and business execution. Jagdishan's current term ends on October 26, 2026.

Deven Choksey of KRChoksey told NDTV Profit that HDFC Bank needs a younger individual to lead the institution, while internal management should continue to play a role through mentorship.

Despite the leadership transition, Choksey sees limited downside in the stock from current levels and said he would buy HDFC Bank shares today.

Abizer Diwanji, founder of NeoStrat Advisors, said the issue is more about the bank's business model than an individual personality. He pointed to the HDFC Bank board's stance that the “company is over the individual”, suggesting that the institution's long-term interests remain the priority.

Diwanji also highlighted the recent confidence shown by institutional investors, noting that HDFC Bank's bond issue was fully subscribed and that the institutional market had given the lender a thumbs-up recently.

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The CEO transition follows a period of heightened scrutiny for HDFC Bank, including the resignation of former chairman Atanu Chakraborty and a subsequent board action against Jagdishan and other executives over a deposit-pricing matter.

For investors, the focus now shifts to the succession process. The private sector lender is expected to consider both internal and external candidates, with Deputy Managing Director Kaizad Bharucha among the names being discussed.

With only two months left for Jagdishan's term to end, Bharucha is the most suitable candidate for the job, sources told NDTV Profit.

The broader analyst view is that Jagdishan's exit removes a key uncertainty, while a credible and timely successor could help HDFC Bank reset investor confidence and unlock the stock's potential.

HDFC Bank share price rallied over 2% on Monday as investors initially viewed the leadership change positively. The stock gained as much as 2.70% to Rs 739.50 apiece on the BSE.

At 12:30 PM, HDFC Bank share price was trading 0.09% lower at Rs 719.35 apiece on the BSE.

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