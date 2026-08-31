Who Is Mariano Navone? 25-Year-Old Defeats Novak Djokovic In US Open First Round

Argentine world No. 49 Mariano Navone pulled off one of the biggest upsets of his career at the 2026 US Open, knocking out 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic in a dramatic five-set first-round clash at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Djokovic appeared to be taking control in the fourth set after breaking Navone with a backhand winner down the line for a 2-1 lead. The Serbian, who had earlier vomited courtside and was later troubled by cramps, could not hold on to the advantage. Navone won five straight games, saving two break points to move 5-2 ahead before breaking Djokovic again to force a deciding set.

The first three sets had been closely contested, with Navone winning the opening-set tiebreak before Djokovic fought back to take the next two. Navone then dominated the fourth set and carried that momentum into the decider, racing to a 6-1 win and completing a stunning upset.

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Who is Mariano Navone?

The result carried major historical significance. Navone became the first player since 2006 to defeat Djokovic in the opening round of a Grand Slam, ending the Serbian great's remarkable streak of 78 consecutive first-round victories at major tournaments.

Navone, 25, prevailed 7-6 (7/5), 5-7, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 in a marathon match lasting four hours and 36 minutes. The victory not only marked the biggest win of the Argentine's career but also ended Djokovic's bid for a record-extending 25th Grand Slam singles title.

Born in 2001 in Nueve de Julio, Buenos Aires, to Luis Navone and Analía Vizzón, Navone grew up alongside his two sisters, Lucía and Pilar. He picked up a racket at age three, beginning his training at the Escuela de Tenis del Club Atlético Nueve de Julio.

After turning professional in 2021, he broke into the world's top 125 in 2023 by capturing five ATP Challenger singles titles. A year later, at the 2024 French Open, Navone made Grand Slam history by becoming the first player in the Open Era to be seeded (31st) in his main-draw debut.

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