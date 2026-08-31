Karur Vysya Bank Branch Expansion: 16 New Outlets Opened In One Day

Karur Vysya Bank Ltd. opened 16 new branches in a single day across five regions, taking its total branch network to 919 across India.

The expansion comes as the bank continues to grow its business, with total business reaching Rs 2,27,267 crore as of June 30, 2026.

The June quarter also marked a record for Karur Vysya Bank, with quarterly net profit reaching a high of Rs 756 crore. Deposits stood at Rs 1,22,587 crore, while advances totalled Rs 1,04,680 crore.

New Branches

The latest expansion includes six branches in Tamil Nadu, five in Andhra Pradesh, three in Telangana and one each in Karnataka and Delhi NCR.

The new outlets cover metropolitan, urban, semi-urban and rural markets. They will serve retail customers as well as micro, small and medium enterprises and agricultural businesses.

“We continue to expand our branch network in markets where we see good business potential and an opportunity to deepen our relationship with customers,” said Ramesh Babu, managing director and CEO, Karur Vysya Bank.

“While digital banking has made everyday transactions much easier, branches continue to play an important role, particularly for our MSME, retail and agricultural customers,” he said.

Ramesh Babu inaugurated the new Gachibowli branch in Hyderabad. The remaining branches were opened virtually through video conference.

The bank said the simultaneous opening of the 16 branches marked a significant milestone in its branch expansion journey.

Digital Push

The physical expansion will complement Karur Vysya Bank's digital banking services as it continues to increase its presence across markets.

Its KVB DLite mobile banking application provides more than 150 financial and non-financial services, giving customers access to a range of banking facilities through their mobile phones.

Stock Movement

Karur Vysya Bank shares gained around 1% in intraday trading on Monday, changing hands at about Rs 348.55 apiece on the NSE.

The stock has risen a little over 2% in the past month and more than 63% over the past year.

The bank currently trades at a price-to-earnings multiple of 12.19 times and has a market capitalisation of Rs 33,713.7 crore.

Investors will now track whether the expanded branch network contributes to Karur Vysya Bank's net income and profit growth in the coming quarters.

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