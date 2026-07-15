Didier Deschamps' France Legacy: Titles, Wins And Records After 14 Years In Charge

Didier Deschamps' remarkable 14-year tenure as France head coach will come to an end after Saturday's FIFA World Cup 2026 third-place play-off match against either Argentina or England.

The 57-year-old lifted France's first-ever World Cup as captain in 1998 on home soil before guiding Les Bleus to their second world title as head coach in 2018 in Russia.

Deschamps will now aim to end his tenure on a positive note by securing third place after France suffered a 2-0 defeat to Spain in Tuesday's semi-final.

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France entered the clash as slight favourites, having produced a series of impressive attacking performances throughout the tournament. However, they were unable to replicate that form against Spain, bringing their hopes of another World Cup title to an end.

The French team struggled to create chances against Spain, managing only 10 shots - their lowest tally at this World Cup — and finishing with an expected goals (XG) of just 0.3. In 2018, Deschamps became only the third man to win the FIFA World Cup as both a player and a coach after France defeated Croatia 4-2 at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium in Russia. He then guided France to a second successive World Cup final in 2022 in Qatar. The final against Lionel Messi's Argentina ended 3-3 after extra time before France lost in a thrilling penalty shootout. Widely regarded by football fans and pundits as one of the greatest World Cup finals, and one of the greatest football matches that has ever been played, the contest has become an iconic chapter in the tournament's history. Deschamps also holds an outstanding record with the French national team. Across 26 FIFA World Cup matches as France head coach, he has won 20, drawn 3 and lost only 3 matches. His remarkable record underscores the consistency and success France enjoyed under his leadership across multiple World Cup campaigns. Since taking charge of the national team in 2012, Deschamps has transformed France into one of international football's most consistent sides. Under his mentorship, France lifted the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the 2021 UEFA Nations League, while also finishing runners-up at Euro 2016 and the 2022 FIFA World Cup. During his 14-year tenure, Deschamps oversaw 186 matches as France head coach. His side won 122 of those games, drew 32, and lost 32, making him one of the most successful managers in the history of the French national team.

His side has consistently reached the latter stages of major tournaments, qualifying for every World Cup and European Championship during his tenure.

Apart from trophies, Deschamps will be remembered for building a squad that blended experienced leaders with emerging stars.

His teams were known for their tactical discipline, defensive organisation and ability to deliver under pressure in knockout football.

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Deschamps is stepping aside, leaving a legacy that few international managers can match. With Zinedine Zidane taking over after the World Cup, the country's former star player and former Real Madrid head coach will have big boots to fill.

From captaining his country to World Cup victory in 1998 to leading them to another triumph in 2018 from the dugout, his impact has defined a golden era for the nation, securing his legacy among the all-time greats of French football.

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