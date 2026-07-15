England vs Argentina: 'Hand of God' To Beckham Red Card — A Look At Fierce World Cup Rivalry

The second semi-final of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will pit defending champions Argentina against 1966 World Cup winners England.

The match will be coming together of some of the biggest stars in world football as the likes of Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez, Alexis Mac Allister, Emi Martinez of Argentina's and Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice and Anthony Gordon of England will be taking the field.

The upcoming encounter between the South American giants and the European powerhouse in Atlanta will be the sixth time that these two storied teams will be up against each other in the World Cups. Here's a look at the historic rivalry of these two teams in the showpiece event.

Chile 1962: England 3-1 Argentina

The rivalry began in the group stage of the 1962 World Cup in Chile. England took control through Ron Flowers' penalty before Bobby Charlton and Roger Hunt extended the lead. Jose Sanfilippo scored a late consolation for Argentina, but the Three Lions comfortably secured the first World Cup victory in the fixture.

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England 1966: England 1-0 Argentina

The teams met again four years later in the quarter-finals at Wembley. Geoff Hurst scored the decisive goal midway through the second half to send hosts England into the last four.

The match is also remembered for the controversial dismissal of Argentina captain Antonio Rattin, adding another layer of intensity to what would become one of international football's fiercest rivalries. England eventually went on to win their first and only World Cup title.

Mexico 1986: Argentina 2-1 England

The rivalry reached legendary status at the Estadio Azteca as Diego Maradona produced two of the most iconic goals in football history within four minutes of each other.

The first came via the infamous "Hand of God", while the second saw him dribble past almost the entire England defence in what is widely regarded as the "Goal of the Century". Gary Lineker pulled one back late, but Argentina held on before lifting their second World Cup trophy.

France 1998: Argentina 2-2 England (Argentina won 4-3 on penalties)

Another unforgettable encounter followed in the Round of 16. The match exploded into life with three goals in the opening 17 minutes before ending 2-2 after extra time.

England's hopes suffered a major blow when David Beckham was sent off early in the second half for kicking Diego Simeone. The deadlock remained unbroken, and Argentina prevailed 4-3 in the penalty shootout after misses from Paul Ince and David Batty.

Korea/Japan 2002: England 1-0 Argentina

Beckham found redemption four years later when the rivals met in the group stage. The England captain converted a first-half penalty after Mauricio Pochettino fouled Michael Owen, sealing a 1-0 victory. The result helped England qualify for the knockout stages, while Argentina endured a shock group-stage exit.

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