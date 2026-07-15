US Reimposes Naval Blockade On Iranian Ports, Launches Fresh Strikes

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) on Wednesday reimposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports after briefly lifting it during a ceasefire reached in June as it launched a fresh wave of airstrikes on the fourth consecutive day.

"US forces resumed the naval blockade against vessels transiting to and from Iranian ports and coastal areas today at 4 pm ET," sait CENTCOM in a post on X.

It further added that there are currently more than 20 US Navy warships and hundreds of military aircraft operating across the Middle East. American forces remain vigilant, lethal, and ready.

In another post, Central Command said that its forces began launching an additional round of strikes against Iran to continue degrading Iranian capabilities used to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Speaking to Fox News, US President Donald Trump said that the US will continue carrying out 'very severe' strikes on Iran until he decides "that's enough."

Trump says the US will target Iran's power plants and bridges unless Tehran agrees to return to negotiations.

The strikes come as a response to Iran's attacks on commercial vessels transiting through Hormuz, prompting the US to restore measures that had been temporarily filed during a June ceasefire agreement, Reuters reported.

ALSO READ: Trump Says Will Replace 20% Hormuz Cargo Fee With 'Trade Deals'

The US also launched a new wave of attacks across Iran, with explosions reported in Sirik, eastern Hormozgan, Bampur, Chabahar, Bandar Abbas, Ahvaz, and on Qeshm Island, Al Jazeera reported.

The US military stated that the latest strikes targeted Iranian military assets and imposed the blockade with the objective of protecting the freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

ALSO READ: 'You Better Make A Deal': Trump Threatens To Hit Iran's Power Plants, Bridges Next Week

"I'll save the energy targets for last, but ultimately we'll hit energy targets," Trump said.

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi responded to the fresh attacks in a statement to the state television. He said, "If the US military thinks that by tightening measures against us, it's military actions and its economic blockade, we will return to negotiations, it is making a mistake," Reuters reported.

The situation remains fluid, with the US maintaining that its actions are intended to deter further attacks on commercial shipping and compel Iran to resume negotiations, while regional tensions continue to escalate.

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