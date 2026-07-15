'You Better Make A Deal': Trump Threatens To Hit Iran's Power Plants, Bridges Next Week

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned that American forces would strike Iran's power plants and bridges next week unless Tehran returns to the negotiating table.

Trump made the remarks in an exclusive interview with Fox News chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst aired on "Special Report".

"We're going to hit them very hard tonight. We're going to hit them very hard tomorrow night. We're going to hit them very hard the night after," Trump said.

"We're going to knock out all their power plants, we're going to knock out all their bridges, unless they get to the table and negotiate."

The threat comes days after a fragile ceasefire collapsed following alleged Iranian strikes on three commercial tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, prompting a renewed, multi-day US bombing campaign and the reimposition of a naval blockade on Iranian ports in the strait.

On the possibility of seizing Kharg Island, Iran's key oil export hub, Trump said American forces had already struck the island twice and left the door open to occupying it.

"As far as taking it is concerned, if we degrade them far enough and deep enough back, I would do that," he told Fox News. He indicated any ground operation would likely be carried out by allied forces rather than US troops.

ALSO READ: Trump Says Will Replace 20% Hormuz Cargo Fee With 'Trade Deals'

Trump also addressed the status of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping route, saying it remained open to international traffic but not to Iran itself.

The president said his representatives had spoken with Iranian negotiators roughly an hour before the interview, and reiterated that Tehran "wants to make a deal" but accused it of repeatedly reneging on past agreements.

Trump had made similar threats against Iranian energy infrastructure earlier in the conflict, having previously flagged strikes on power installations in April.

The renewed threats come amid mounting international concern over the economic fallout of the prolonged confrontation, with oil markets remaining volatile as the Strait of Hormuz standoff continues.

ALSO READ: 'Blow It Up': Inside Washington's New Nuclear Obsession With Iran's 'Pickaxe' Mountain

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