Trump Says Will Replace 20% Hormuz Cargo Fee With 'Trade Deals'

US President Donald Trump has announced that he will replace the newly levied 20% cargo fees on ships passing through Hormuz with trade deals. However, he specified that decision is not valid for Iran.

Trump, in a post on truth social on Tuesday, said that Hormuz is open to all ship traffic except for Iran, following "productive talks" with Middle East leaders.

"Based on highly productive conversations with Middle East leadership, I have decided to replace the 20% United States Reimbursement Fee with Trade and Investment Deals that the various Gulf States will be making into the United States," the post stated.

The Republican President highlighted that a full blockade will still be in place, but only on Ships coming to and from Iranian ports, or "carrying anything have to do with Iranian cargo."

Speaking about the potential investments that gulf nations will make into America, Trump outlined that they will be "massive and mutually beneficial.

"As everyone is aware, we have the largest Dollar Investment into the United States, of any Country in History, but these new Investments will make that Number even larger, and we will see Factories, Plants, and Equipment pour into the United States at Historic levels, which will create additional millions of High Paying AMERICAN Jobs! America is WINNING again, winning like never before," Trump emphasised.

Trump on Monday introduced a 20% reimbursement fees from ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for guarding them.

He reiterated that Iran's ships and customers will be prohibited from entering or leaving Hormuz, stating that the US was "reinstating the Iranian blockade."

Trump said that the US would henceforth be known as 'The Guardian Of The Hormuz Strait'. He claimed that this 20% reimbursement that the country will claim from the cargo of the ships that pass through the Strait was a "matter of fairness".

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