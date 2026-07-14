Tata Elxsi Q1 Results: Net Profit Slides 23%, Margins Narrow

Tata Elxsi Ltd.'s net profit for the first quarter of financial year 2027 dipped 22.6% sequentially, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.
The company posted a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 171 crore from Rs 220 crore in the preceding quarter, below analysts' estimate of Rs 197 crore.
Revenue saw a modest growth of 2.8% to Rs 1,021 crore from Rs 994 crore, meeting street expectations of Rs 1,024 crore. Earnings before interest and taxes also took a hit and declined 12.8% to Rs 193.8 crore from Rs 221.3 crore.
On the operational front, EBIT margin narrowed to 19% compared to 22.3% in the previous quarter.
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Tata Elxsi Q1FY27 (Cons QoQ)
- Net profit: Down 22.6% to Rs 171 crore from Rs 220 crore
- Revenue: Up 2.8% to Rs 1,021 crore from Rs 994 crore
- Ebit: Down 12.4% to Rs 193.8 crore from Rs 221.3 crore
- Margin: 19% versus 22.3% in the previous quarter
Tata Elxsi Share Price
Shares of Tata Elxsi closed 3.3% lower at Rs 3,697.30 apiece on the NSE. This compared to a 0.66% decline in the benchmark Nifty index on Tuesday.
The scrip has fallen 29.45% year-to-date and 40.16% in the last 12 months.
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