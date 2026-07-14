Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Tata Elxsi Q1 Results: Net Profit Slides 23%, Margins Narrow

On the operational front, EBIT margin narrowed to 19% versus 22.3% in the previous quarter.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Tata Elxsi Q1 Results: Net Profit Slides 23%, Margins Narrow
Tata Elxsi Q1 results.
Photo Source: NDTV Profit/AI Generated

Tata Elxsi Ltd.'s net profit for the first quarter of financial year 2027 dipped 22.6% sequentially, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. 

The company posted a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 171 crore from Rs 220 crore in the preceding quarter, below analysts' estimate of Rs 197 crore.

Revenue saw a modest growth of 2.8% to Rs 1,021 crore from Rs 994 crore, meeting street expectations of Rs 1,024 crore. Earnings before interest and taxes also took a hit and declined 12.8% to Rs 193.8 crore from Rs 221.3 crore. 

On the operational front, EBIT margin narrowed to 19% compared to 22.3% in the previous quarter.

ALSO READ: L&T Tech Q1 Results: Net Profit Rises 7.4% As Revenue Tops Rs 2,900 Crore

Tata Elxsi Q1FY27 (Cons QoQ)

  • Net profit: Down 22.6% to Rs 171 crore from Rs 220 crore
  • Revenue: Up 2.8% to Rs 1,021 crore from Rs 994 crore
  • Ebit: Down 12.4% to Rs 193.8 crore from Rs 221.3 crore
  • Margin: 19% versus 22.3% in the previous quarter

Tata Elxsi Share Price

Shares of Tata Elxsi closed 3.3% lower at Rs 3,697.30 apiece on the NSE. This compared to a 0.66% decline in the benchmark Nifty index on Tuesday. 

The scrip has fallen 29.45% year-to-date and 40.16% in the last 12 months. 

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

'Blame The Media Hype': Ex-India Batter Slams Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Rushed Debut, Backs Sanju Samson

'Blame The Media Hype': Ex-India Batter Slams Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Rushed Debut, Backs Sanju Samson

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com