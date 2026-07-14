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L&T Tech Q1 Results: Net Profit Rises 7.4% As Revenue Tops Rs 2,900 Crore

Analysts on Bloomberg had estimated L&T Tech to report revenue for the quarter at Rs 2,970.86 crore.

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L&T Tech Q1 Results: Net Profit Rises 7.4% As Revenue Tops Rs 2,900 Crore
L&T tech Q1FY27 results
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L&T Technology Services Ltd.'s net profit for the first quarter of financial year 2027 climbed 7.4% sequentially, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. 

The IT company posted a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 357 crore from Rs 332 crore in the preceding quarter. Revenue from operations rose 3% to Rs 2,940 crore from Rs 2,858 crore. 

Earnings before interest and taxes was up 6.1% to Rs 461.3 crore from Rs 435 crore, and margin expanded by 47 basis points to 15.68% from 15.21%. 

Analysts on Bloomberg had estimated L&T Tech to report revenue for the quarter at Rs 2,970.86 crore. Net profit was estimated at Rs 374.64 crore. EBIT was expected to stand at Rs 552.17 crore with margin at 18.6%.

ALSO READ: Tata Elxsi Q1 Results: Net Profit Slides 23%, Margins Narrow

L&T Technology Services Q1 (Cons QoQ)

  • Net profit up 7.4% to Rs 357 crore from Rs 332 crore
  • Revenue up 2.9% to Rs 2,940 crore from Rs 2,858 crore
  • Ebit up 6.1% to Rs 461.3 crore from Rs 435 crore
  • Margin up 47 basis points to 15.68% from 15.21%

L&T Tech Share Price

The stock settled 0.14% lower at Rs 3,293.10 apiece on the NSE. This compared to a 0.66% decline in the benchmark Nifty index on Tuesday. The scrip has fallen 26.20% year-to-date and 24.18% in the last 12 months. 

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

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