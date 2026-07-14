Luxury Meets Football: Louis Vuitton To Unveil World Cup Trophy Trunk At Final

Louis Vuitton has been announced as the official supplier and official branded licensee of the FIFA World Cup 2026, extending its long-standing association with football's biggest tournament. As part of the partnership, the luxury fashion house will present the official bespoke trophy trunk designed to transport and display the trophy during the tournament.

The specially customised trophy trunk will feature in the music, entertainment and ceremonies programme running from the FIFA World Cup 2026 final on Sunday. Following a tradition established in 2010, the trunk will be carried onto the pitch ahead of the final by a Louis Vuitton ambassador alongside a FIFA Legend, according to a release by FIFA.

Handcrafted by Louis Vuitton's artisans at the brand's workshops in Asnières-sur-Seine, near Paris, the trunk is wrapped in the brand's Monogram canvas. Its design includes two hand-painted golden "V" motifs symbolising both "Victory" and "Vuitton", inspired by the colours of the FIFA World Cup Trophy, the release stated.

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The exterior is finished with the house's leather trim, known as "lozines", along with gold-plated brass corner protectors, clasps and lock details reflecting Louis Vuitton's craftsmanship dating back to the 1860s. Inside, the trunk is lined with light beige leather and features a Louis Vuitton-FIFA partnership logo integrated into the lid, it said.

Alongside the trophy trunk, Louis Vuitton has also introduced a limited-edition collection comprising the Coffret 8 Montres, Cotteville 16 Montres, and Malle Courrier Lozine 110, each inspired by the FIFA World Cup Trophy Trunk and featuring the Monogram canvas, a hand-painted FIFA World Cup logo and the signature golden "V".

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