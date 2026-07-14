David Beckham Defends Victoria Beckham After Her Viral World Cup 'Celebration' Sparks Online Buzz

David Beckham has responded with humour after Victoria Beckham's calm reaction during England's FIFA Women's World Cup quarter-final victory over Norway became a talking point on social media.

The Beckham family attended England's match at Miami Stadium on July 11, where Jude Bellingham's extra-time winner secured a 2-1 victory and sent England into the tournament's semi-finals. David Beckham celebrated passionately from the VIP section, while Victoria remained seated and quietly reached for her phone, prompting viewers to discuss her understated reaction.

The images rapidly spread on social media, with several users joking about the former Spice Girl's signature composed expression. Comedian Jenny Johnson also shared a humorous post referencing Victoria's famously reserved reactions during major football moments.

David later joined the online conversation by posting a series of laughing emojis in the comments. He added that Victoria was celebrating internally and joked that her reactions were simply "slightly slower" than his.

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Why Victoria Beckham Often Appears Serious In Public

Victoria has previously explained why she is often seen with a straight face at public appearances. Speaking in David Beckham's Netflix documentary, she revealed that she naturally smiles better from one side of her face and joked that people rarely notice it, leading many to believe she never smiles.

She has also admitted that football was not always one of her biggest interests. In a 2024 Financial Times interview, Victoria said her connection with the sport changed after David became involved with Inter Miami CF in 2018. She explained that she now enjoys attending matches because she has developed friendships with the players' families.

Brooklyn Beckham Absent From Family Outing

David and Victoria went to the England match, along with their three youngest children, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham and Harper Beckham. Their eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, was not there.

Brooklyn's absence comes amid the family's ongoing public estrangement, which he addressed earlier this year. David and Victoria have largely avoided discussing the matter publicly, maintaining that their priority has always been supporting and protecting their children.

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