Tech Mahindra Q1 Preview: Results Expected To Show Revenue And Profit Growth

Tech Mahindra Ltd. will announce its Q1FY27 results on Thursday, July 16, 2026. The company will hold an earnings call with investors and analysts later in the day at 5:30 pm to discuss the results and the quarterly performance.

Tech Mahindra's consolidated revenue for Q1FY27 is estimated to rise sequentially to Rs 15,458 crore, compared with Rs 15,076 crore in the previous quarter. EBIT is expected to increase by 5% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 2,189 crore from Rs 2,084 crore, with the EBIT margin widening to 14.16% from 13.82%.

The consolidated profit is projected to grow 17% sequentially to Rs 1,583 crore, against Rs 1,354 crore in the preceding quarter.



Tech Mahindra Ltd. Q1FY27 Bloomberg Estimates (Consolidated, QoQ)

Revenue seen higher at Rs 15,458 crore versus Rs 15,076 crore

EBIT seen 5% higher at Rs 2,189 crore versus Rs 2,084 crore.

EBIT Margin seen at 14.16% versus 13.82%

Profit seen 17% higher at Rs 1,583 crore versus Rs 1,354 crore.

According to Bloomberg estimates, Tech Mahindra is expected to report an operating profit (EBIT) of Rs 91,165.3 crore for the June quarter, with the operating margin seen at 14.65%. Tech Mahindra's total headcount stood at 153,074 employees, while its net employee attrition rate was 13.05%.

Here's what analysts are expecting from Tata Elxsi Q1 results

DAM Capital

Expects 1% QoQ constant currency (CC) revenue growth, despite seasonal weakness in Comviva.

Growth is likely to be driven by the BFSI and telecom verticals.

Deal wins are expected at the upper end of management's guidance.

Expects Tech Mahindra to deliver the highest revenue growth among Tier-I IT firms in FY27.

EBIT margin is seen expanding by 30 basis points QoQ, supported by the ongoing margin optimisation programme. Exit margin for FY27 is estimated at around 15%.

Key monitorables: Margin expansion timeline and outlook on large telecom accounts.

Jefferies

Expects 1% QoQ CC revenue growth, aided by large deal ramp-ups and recovery in the European automotive business.

Forecasts 50 basis points QoQ margin expansion, driven by currency tailwinds and cost efficiencies, partly offset by a 20–25 basis point impact from labour code-related restructuring.

Deal wins are estimated at $0.8 billion-$1 billion in the absence of mega deals.

Key monitorables: Three-year strategy, growth outlook for the communications and BFSI verticals, margin levers and wage hike cycle.

Citi

Expects around 1% QoQ CC revenue growth, with a 30 basis point cross-currency headwind.

EBIT margin is likely to expand by 40 basis points QoQ*, supported by rupee depreciation and continued cost optimisation.

Deal wins are estimated at around $1 billion.

Key monitorables: Revenue outlook for the communications and enterprise segments, margin trajectory and deal wins.

IIFL Capital

Expects 1.5% QoQ CC revenue growth, led by large deal ramp-ups.

Forecasts 60 basis points QoQ EBIT margin expansion to 14.4%, driven by Project Fortius and productivity gains.

Key monitorables: Medium- and long-term strategy, FY27 demand and margin outlook, progress on large deal ramp-ups, and commentary on artificial intelligence.

Nuvama

Expects 1.2% QoQ CC revenue growth and 0.8% QoQ growth in US dollar terms, led by the telecom business.

EBIT margin is expected to expand by 30 basis points QoQ.

Expects management to reiterate its 15% FY27 margin guidance.

Key monitorables: FY27 revenue and margin outlook, and progress on executing the company's strategy.

ALSO READ: Tech Mahindra's Mohit Joshi Got A 12% Pay Raise In FY26. Here's How It Compares With Employees

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