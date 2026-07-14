Q1 Results Live Updates: L&T Technology Services, Tata Elxsi Among Others To Declare Earnings Today

Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of Q1 earnings on July 14, 2026! Stay tuned to our live blog as we bring you all major updates on April-June quarter earnings for the current fiscal (Q1FY27) and company announcements throughout the day. Several blue-chip majors such as L&T Technology Services, Tata Elxsi, Jindal Saw and others are set to declare their Q1 scorecards today. The IT services pack will be in focus today.

At least 18 companies are scheduled to report their earnings on Tuesdat, marking a busy day for corporates. After declaring the quarterly results, companies will hold earnings calls with investors and analysts to discuss their performance and future plans. Market participants are keeping a close watch on IT services major L&T Tech, after the Q1 scorecards by heavyweights including TCS and HCLTechnolgies. Watch this space for all the action from India Inc earnings reports.

Stay tuned to NDTV Profit for all back-to-back live updates of Q4 Results and company announcements on Saturday, July 14, 2026.