Q1 Results Today: L&T Technology Services, Tata Elxsi Among Companies To Share Earnings On July 14

Eighteen companies, including Tata Elxsi and L&T Technology Services, will announce their Q1 FY27 earnings on July 14. Investors will track revenue growth, margins, management commentary, dividends and future guidance as the earnings season gathers momentum.

After releasing their earnings, many companies are expected to hold earnings calls to discuss their quarterly performance, business outlook and growth plans. Some companies may also announce dividend payouts along with their financial results.

Full List Of Companies To Announce Earnings On July 14:

A2Z Infra Engineering Anand Rathi Share And Stock Brokers Aditya Birla Money Benares Hotels Benares Hotels Daikaffil Chemicals India Dhampur Bio Organics Den Networks Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Infomedia Press Jindal Saw L&T Technology Services Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Sanathnagar Enterprises SG Finserve Sulabh Engineers & Services Tata Elxsi Trio Mercantile & Trading

ALSO READ: Q1 Results This Week: Reliance, HCLTech, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, BHEL Among 140+ Companies Reporting

How L&T Technology Services Peformed In Last Quarter?

Global engineering research and development firm, L&T Technology Services Ltd., reported its Q4FY26 results with consolidated revenue rising 8.3% year-on-year to Rs 2,858 crore, compared with Rs 2,638 crore in Q4FY25. The company's EBIT jumped 23.6% YoY to Rs 435 crore, while EBIT margin was reported at 15.2%. Net income increased 6.8% to Rs 332 crore from Rs 311 crore in the same quarter last year.

ALSO READ: L&T Tech Q4 Results: Profit Rises 10%; Dividend Of Rs 40 Dividend

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