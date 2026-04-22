L&T Tech Q4 Results: Profit Rises 10%; Dividend Of Rs 40 Dividend — Check Record Date, Other Details

L&T Technologies Services Ltd. declared a Rs 40 per share dividend, after its net profit for the fourth quarter rose 10% to Rs 332 crore on a sequential basis, compared to Rs 303 crore in the previous quarter, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The company will pay its final dividend of Rs 40 per share with a face value of Rs 2, 30 days after the approval of shareholders at its upcoming fourteenth annual general meeting on June 1. The company has set May 22, as the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders.

The firms' revenue increased by 2.5% at Rs 2,858 crore from the previous quarter's Rs 2,787 crore. The tech company's EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) was up 5.5% to Rs 435 crore compared the preceding quarter's Rs 412 crore. Its EBIT margin expanded to Rs 15.2% from last quarter's 14.8%.

ALSO READ: Q4 Results Live Updates: L&T Tech Profit Jumps 10%; Bumper Dividend Of Rs 40/share Declared

L&T Technology Services Q4FY26 Highlights (Cons, QoQ)

Net Profit 9.7% At Rs 332 crore versus Rs 303 crore

Revenue up 2.5% At `2,858 crore versus Rs 2,787 crore

EBIT up 5.5% At Rs 435 crore versus Rs 412 crore

EBIT Margin At 15.2% Vs 14.8%

The firm's board of directors has also approved the appointment of Rajeev Gupta, the company's chief financial officer (CFO) as executive director for a term of three years from April 22, 2026 up to April 21, 2029. It also approved Amitabh Kant's designation as independent director for a period of five years commencing from April 22, 2026 to April 21, 2031.

Share price of L&T Technology Services, saw a decline of 2.53% to Rs, 3,550.20 compared to a 0.81% downturn of the NSE Nifty 50.

ALSO READ: Tata Communications Q4 Results: Profit Slumps 75%; Dividend Of Rs 17.5/Share Declared

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