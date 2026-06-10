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Stock Picks Today: Bullish On Meesho, Max Financial, PhysicsWallah, NALCO On Brokerage Radar

Check out top stocks under brokerages' radar heading into trade today.

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Stock Picks Today: Bullish On Meesho, Max Financial, PhysicsWallah, NALCO On Brokerage Radar
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  • Jefferies initiates Buy on Meesho with TP Rs 225, citing strong growth and capital efficiency
  • HSBC initiates Buy on Max Financial Services with TP Rs 2,120, highlighting fast growth and margin stability
  • DAM Capital initiates Buy on PhysicsWallah with TP Rs 140, expecting strong revenue and EBITDA growth
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Several brokerages initiated coverage and reiterated positive views on companies across e-commerce, insurance, education technology, metals and aviation sectors.

Jefferies On Meesho

  • Initiate Buy; TP Rs 225
  • Building a scale-led value commerce platform anchored in affordability, discovery and logistics efficiency
  • Loyal user base and deep MSME supplier network driving a strong growth flywheel
  • Growth-led strategy to keep monetisation back-ended with take rates expanding over time
  • Forecast 25% NMV CAGR and c3% adjusted EBITDA margin by FY30
  • Net cash balance sheet and negative working capital support capital-efficient growth

HSBC On Max Financial Services

  • Initiate Buy; TP Rs 2,120
  • Axis Max Life among the fastest-growing life insurers in India
  • Distribution and product diversification to drive sustainable growth
  • Stable margins and predictable earnings outlook
  • Sustained operating performance and merger progress key catalysts

DAM Capital On PhysicsWallah

  • Initiate Buy; TP Rs 140
  • One of the few Indian ed-tech companies to achieve scale without sacrificing profitability
  • Expect 24% revenue CAGR and 71% EBITDA CAGR over FY26-28
  • Online category expansion and maturing offline centres to drive growth
  • Benefits from operating leverage through centralised content and faculty infrastructure

JPMorgan On Colgate-Palmolive

  • Maintain Neutral; TP Rs 2,250
  • Premiumisation remains the key growth driver
  • Positive FY27 outlook supported by balanced volume and pricing growth
  • Oral care category expected to remain resilient amid inflationary pressures
  • Higher brand investments likely to keep EBITDA margin expansion capped

JPMorgan On Aegis Logistics

  • Maintain Overweight; TP raised to Rs 1,150 from Rs 1,010
  • LPG supply shortfall easing and expected to normalise by Q2FY27
  • EBITDA per tonne of Rs 7,000 seen sustainable through FY27-28
  • Diversified sourcing reducing Middle East dependence
  • Raise FY27-28 EPS estimates by 14-18%

HSBC On NALCO

  • Maintain Buy; TP Rs 480
  • Guinea's bauxite export restrictions boosting alumina and bauxite prices
  • Domestic aluminium premiums reset higher
  • Domestic aluminium prices estimated to be up 17%
  • Attractive valuation at 5.1x EV/EBITDA

Jefferies On Metals

  • JSW Steel remains top sector pick
  • Historical trends suggest stronger returns despite elevated valuation multiples
  • FY27-28 earnings estimates for JSW Steel and Tata Steel remain above Street expectations
  • Multiple expansion typically precedes earnings upgrades

Jefferies On Pharma CDMOs

  • WuXi AppTec restrictions create opportunity for Indian CRDMOs
  • China+1 opportunity estimated at $700 million annually
  • Top picks: Sai Life Sciences and Divi's Laboratories
  • Strong small-molecule and peptide capabilities key beneficiaries

Macquarie On Pharma CDMOs

  • Divi's Labs: Outperform; TP Rs 7,500
  • Cohance: Outperform; TP Rs 1,150
  • Syngene: Outperform; TP Rs 835
  • Supply-chain diversification could accelerate growth for Indian CDMOs
  • Indian CDMO market could double in the medium term

Nuvama On IndiGo

  • Retain Buy; TP raised to Rs 5,335 from Rs 5,054
  • Indian aviation passenger traffic expected to double by FY35
  • International business remains key growth driver
  • Order book of 901 aircraft provides long-term visibility
  • Well-positioned to benefit through industry downcycles

Kotak Institutional Equities On Quick Commerce

  • Retain Buy on Eternal; Fair Value Rs 385
  • Top three players ended FY26 with 4,525 stores and quarterly NMV of Rs 277 billion
  • Competitive intensity remains elevated
  • Blinkit growth expected to revive in the near term
  • Market leaders showing improved discipline

Macquarie On Lenskart

  • Maintain Outperform; TP Rs 600
  • Domestic growth momentum remains strong
  • International business scaling faster than India at a similar stage
  • Expect EBITDA CAGR of over 35% during FY26-29
  • EPS expected to triple over the same period

CLSA On SBI

  • Maintain Outperform; TP Rs 1,275
  • Stronger priority-sector lending compliance and retail deposit growth key positives
  • Salary account franchise crossed 20 million accounts
  • Ongoing operational transformation to improve efficiency
  • Lower RIDF drag supportive of NIM outlook

ALSO READ: Five Stocks To Buy: Dixon Tech, Belrise Industries, Marksans Pharma And More | June 10, 2026

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