Cut China Dependence, Compete With It And US Globally: Jayant Sinha's Advice To India

India must reduce its dependence on China while strengthening its competitiveness against the world's two largest economies. Jayant Sinha, President of Everstone Group and former Union Minister of Finance and Civil Aviation, said during the Leadership Dialogue at NDTV Profit Business Leadership Awards 2026.

He emphasised that the the global economy is undergoing a structural shift as the "mega market forces" that once shaped growth have now flipped.

Sinha also advocated to reduce India's dependence on fossil fuels, while focusing to invest massively on renewable energy. India should position itself alongside long-term global trends in an age of disruption.

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Ramp up investment

India requires to boost investment significantly, he said noting that the country's domestic savings rate currently stands at around 30%. Sinha urged that the country should increase investment to nearly 40% of its GDP. India should aim to increase investment to support long-term economic growth, he said while highlighting higher investment would be important amid major global economic and investment trends.

Sinha added that India has access to substantial pools of global capital but must attract a much larger share to fund its growth ambitions. He also highlighted the importance of investing in emerging technologies, noting that India is currently investing about $5 billion annually in artificial intelligence, underscoring the need for greater capital inflows to accelerate innovation and economic expansion.

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