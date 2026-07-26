'Go Where The Puck Is Going': Ramesh Damani's Playbook For Long-Term Wealth Creation

Veteran investor and BSE member Ramesh Damani has advised investors to ignore short-term market fluctuations and stay focused on long-term wealth creation, saying the current market presents a compelling opportunity for patient, disciplined investors.

Speaking during the Leadership Dialogue at the NDTV Profit Business Leadership Awards in Mumbai, Damani said temporary market swings should not overshadow India's enduring economic potential.

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While acknowledging that equity markets can be unpredictable in the near term, he maintained that disciplined investing over long periods remains the most effective strategy for generating sustainable returns.

"For the long-term investor, this is the right time to invest," Damani said, describing the stock market as "a volatile beast" that constantly tests investors' conviction.

Rather than reacting to every correction or rally, he said investors need the right temperament to stay invested through market cycles and allow the power of compounding to work over time.

Drawing on a famous quote by ice hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, Damani encouraged investors to anticipate future opportunities instead of chasing current trends.

"You don't want to go where the puck is. You want to go where the puck is going," he said, stressing that identifying the next wave of growth is far more rewarding than following momentum.

Damani said India's favourable demographics, expanding economy and improving corporate landscape continue to provide a strong foundation for long-term investing.

He also pointed to opportunities beyond the artificial intelligence boom, suggesting that sectors less exposed to AI-led disruption could emerge as future outperformers as technology reshapes industries.

On the global investment landscape, Damani observed that India will continue to require substantial foreign capital to sustain its long-term growth ambitions.

Foreign direct investment, he noted, is increasingly flowing into strategic sectors such as semiconductors and artificial intelligence, reflecting confidence in India's evolving industrial capabilities.

However, he cautioned that achieving an annual growth rate of around 8% would require continued global investor participation.

Comparing global markets, Damani said the US economy may be approaching a mature phase of growth, while India still has considerable room to expand.

“Although China remains significantly ahead on several economic parameters, India's long-term trajectory remains compelling,” he said.

His message to investors was unequivocal: stay invested, remain optimistic and allow the extraordinary power of compounding to create wealth over time rather than getting distracted by short-term market noise.

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